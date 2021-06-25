New Delhi: Cryptocurrency trade has become immensely popular in India. Some of the popular Cryptocurrencies are Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, and Dogecoin. Prices of Cryptocurrencies change just like that of stocks in the share market. Also Read - BREAKING: Aisha Sultana Given Anticipatory Bail in Sedition Case Filed by Lakshadweep Police

Cryptocurrency Prices Today

Bitcoin is trading at US 34,563.57. The price is up by over 5 per cent in 24-change.

Ethereum is trading at USD 1,969.26. The rate is up by over 2.20 per cent in 24-hour change.

Dogecoin is trading at USD 0.2725. The price is up by over 16 per cent in the 24-hour change.

Tether is trading at USD 1.00. The price is down by 0.04 per cent.

Binance Coin is trading at USD 304.83. The price is up by over 5 per cent in the 24-hour change.

Cardano is trading at USD 1.36. The price is up by over 4 per cent in 24-hour change.

XRP is trading at USD 0.6695. The price is up by over 4.5 per cent in the 24-hour change.

Polkadot is trading at USD 16.01. The price is up by 3.70 per cent in the 24-hour change.

Uniswap is trading at USD 17.63. The price is up by over 3.40 per cent in the 24-hour change.

Rates of above-mentioned Cryptocurrencies are based on data provided by coinmarketcap.com at 11:32 AM on Friday, June 25.

Earlier in June, the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision had said that cryptoassets such as Bitcoin pose additional and higher risks to banks and would be subject to a new conservative prudential treatment. Cryptoassets are seen as a risk to financial stability because of their potential for money laundering and wild swings in prices that could lead to defaults and saddle banks with huge losses, as per an IANS report.