Cryptocurrency News | New Delhi: The government is working on a consultation paper on cryptocurrency and is almost ready with it. According to a report by Moneycontrol, Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth said that the consultation paper is 'fairly ready'. He further stated that the government has 'gone into a deep dive into this'.

This might come as a relief to crypto investors who have been facing confusion regarding the legality of digital tokens. The government, so far, has not taken any official stance on these currencies even when a lot of major companies across the globe are starting to accept them as a legal form of payment. Some of these brands are Gucci, Tesla and Tag Heuer.

30 Per Cent Tax On Profit From Sale of Cryptocurrency

In her Budget 2022 speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a 30 per cent tax on the profits made by selling cryptocurrency. She had also announced an additional 1 per cent Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) on all cryptocurrency transactions.

However, this does not ensure the legality of these blockchain-based tokens. The tax deducted by the government was its ‘sovereign right’, Sitharaman had said.