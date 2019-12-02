New Delhi: The Catholic Syrian Bank is expected to finalise the allotment of its shares on Monday, stated a report. Investors are requested to keep a tab on the official website of Link Intime India Private Limited (the registrar to the offer) in order to check their allotment status.

The IPO allotment of shares and the transfer of shares will be managed by the registrars in line with the guidelines issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). Meanwhile, the listing of CSB shares is expected to take place on December 4, 2019, stated a report.