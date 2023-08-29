Home

CSMT-Shirdi Vande Bharat Express Train Speed Set To Increase To 130 Kmph, To Reduce Travel Time By 30 Mins

India's fastest train 'Vande Bharat Express' has been running at an average speed of around 83 kmph over the last two years despite being capable of hitting a maximum of 180 kmph owing to poor track conditions.

Owing to a glitch in the undergear of the Vande Bharat rake, the train rake had to be replaced. (Image: PTI)

Mumbai: Central Railway (CR) is set to increase the speed of the CSMT-Shirdi Vande Bharat train to an impressive 130 kmph on the Igatpuri-Manmad route. India’s fastest train ‘Vande Bharat Express’ has been running at an average speed of around 83 kmph over the last two years despite being capable of hitting a maximum of 180 kmph owing to poor track conditions. As per the Railway Board’s directives, the Central Railway has initiated track enhancements to facilitate this speed boost. Upon completion, this train will reduce travel time by at least 30 minutes. This will also benefit other trains on the Igatpuri-Bhusawal, reducing the travel-time for this route as well by 30 minutes.

The Vande Bharat Express is an electric multiple-unit train operated by the Indian Railways. It was designed by the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO)and manufactured by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF), located in Chennai.

About Mumbai CSMT-Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat Express train

Mumbai CSMT-Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat Express 22223 operates between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Trm and Sainagar Shirdi Trm. Regarding Mumbai CSMT-Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat Express 22223 timings, this train departs at from the CSMT to arrive at the SNSI at 11:40. Total duration of the train from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Trm to Sainagar Shirdi Trm is 5hr 20 min.

There are 5 stations between the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Trm and Sainagar Shirdi Trm. It covers the distance of 343 km.

The train starts at 6.20 am from Mumbai with halts at Thane, Kalyan and Nashik Road railway stations and reaches the destination at 11.30 am. While it starts at 5.25 pm from Shirdi and reaches Mumbai at 10.50 pm.

The Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat, which is the tenth Vande Bharat train in the country improves connectivity to important pilgrimage centers in Maharashtra like Nashik, Trimbakeshwar, Sainagar Shirdi, and Shani Singanapur.

