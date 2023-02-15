Current Market Volatility Temporary, Will Continue To Expand & Moderate Leverage: Gautam Adani

Home

Ever since the US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research released its report accusing Adani Group of 'fraud' and 'manipulation', the conglomerate has lost over Rs 10 lakh crore -- that's simply a huge loss considering the fact that only 13 trading days passed since the publication of the report on 24 January 2023.

New Delhi: Even as the Adani Group is facing probably the worst crisis since its inception, chairman Gautam Adani seems to be in no mood to back out. He said that the current sell-off in Adani stocks is a temporary phenomenon and that the conglomerate’s flagship company Adani Enterprises will now “moderate leverage” while continuing to expand.

“The current market volatility is temporary, and as a classical incubator with a vision of long-term value creation, AEL (Adani Enterprises Ltd) will continue to work with the twin objectives of moderate leverage and to look at strategic opportunities to expand and grow,” said Gautam Adani while releasing the company’s third-quarter earnings.

Even though Adani Enterprises made a 9 per cent recovery from the day’s low after the release of a robust Q3 performance, the market capitalisation of the conglomerate’s ten listed companies slipped by Rs 19,427 crore to Rs 8.79 lakh crore.

Adani Enterprises on Tuesday reported a net profit of Rs 820.6 crore during the quarter ended December 2022 (Q3 FY23) against Rs 11.63 crore loss from a year ago (Q3 FY22). Adani Enterprises’ revenue grew 42 per cent to Rs 26,950.83 crore.

