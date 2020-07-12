New Delhi: The sky rocketing price of tomato has become a reason of concern for the customers in the national capital. The retail price for tomato went up further to Rs 70 per kg on Sunday due to tight supply of the key kitchen staple during the lean period. Also Read - Coronavirus in Delhi: Capital Witnesses Steep Decline in Active COVID-19 Cases

Starting from June, the prices have going up from Rs 10 per kg on a weekly basis. This price rise is not only seen in the unorganised retail markets in Delhi, but also at Safal retail vegetable outlets of Mother Dairy and e-tailers Bigbasket and Grofers. Also Read - 'For Sake of Our Youths,' Kejriwal Requests PM Modi's Intervention in Cancelling Final-year Exams

Bigbasket was selling tomatoes in the range of Rs 60-66 per kg and Grofers at Rs Rs 53-55 per kg on Sunday. In the unorganised markets, tomatoes were available around Rs 70 per kg depending on the quality and locality. Also Read - Monitor Lizard Casually Walking Around 'Jurassic Niwas' in Delhi Sends Shivers Down Netizens' Backs

The Union Consumer Affairs Ministry data shows a sharp increase in prices of tomato not only in Delhi but also in the neighbouring states.

Last week, Union Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said the price volatility in tomatoes was due to lean season and the commodity being highly perishable.

Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Jammu and Kashmir and Arunachal Pradesh are the states with deficit tomato production in the country. They depend on surplus producing states for supplies.

The country produces about 19.73 million tonnes of tomato annually, while the consumption is about 11.51 million tonnes.

(with inputs from PTI)