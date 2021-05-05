New Delhi: In order to facilitate the quick clearance of imports of COVID-19 related equipment or medicaments, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has assigned nodal officers in each zone to handle such cases. The officers will not only handle queries but would also ensure that items and raw material imported for Covid-19 mitigation do not get stuck up at customs ports and the onward movement of such critical equipment is delayed. Also Read - Uttarakhand Lockdown News: Corona Curfew Imposed in Chamoli Till This DATE | Details Here

A separate help desk to facilitate such movement has already been put in place by CBIC. To help importers, the CBIC dashboard gives details of each officer along with their mobile numbers and email IDs. The details of the nodal officer from the CBIC Board office has also been provided.

The government is taking all steps to prevent red tape from hampering Covid relief measures at a time when the pandemic is showing its most devastating face.

IANS Inputs