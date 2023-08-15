Cyber Security Firm SecureWorks Layoff 15% Of Its Workforce To Improve Margins As Losses Mount

Home

In a regulatory filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), SecureWorks said that it would incur about $14.2 million in expenses due to the layoffs.

San Francisco: Secureworks has executed its second round of layoffs since February, axing 15% of its workforce as the company pursues high-growth products and improved operating margins. In a regulatory filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), SecureWorks said that it would incur about $14.2 million in expenses due to the layoffs. These expenses are anticipated to consist primarily of severance and other termination benefits, as well as real estate-related expenses. “SecureWorks announced to employees a plan to reduce the company’s workforce by approximately 15 per cent and to implement certain real estate‑related cost optimisation actions,” it said in the filing.

The Atlanta-based cybersecurity services vendor revealed Monday plans to reduce its 2,149-person staff by approximately 15% – or 322 positions – as Secureworks seek break-even adjusted EBITDA – earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortization – by January 2024. The company’s CEO Wendy Thomas said there is the need to “simplify and scale our business and to deliver profitable growth”.

In February this year, SecureWorks, backed by Dell Technologies, had laid off about 9 per cent of the workforce globally as part of its restructuring plans. The company last disclosed its workforce in a regulatory filing in March 2022 to 2,351 employees. “Our business is evolving with our partners and customers in support of their security needs,” Thomas had said.

Cybersecurity Industry’s 4th-Largest Workforce Reduction

Of the nearly 100 pure-play cyber vendors to disclose layoffs since the start of COVID-19 in March 2020, only OneTrust, Rapid7 and Sophos have done a larger round of cuts than Secureworks. OneTrust in June 2022 laid off 25% of its staff – or 950 workers – while Sophos in January cut 10% of its staff – or 450 employees. Last week, another US-based cybersecurity firm Rapid7 laid off around 470 employees, or 18 per cent of its workforce. The Boston-based company expects that the majority of the restructuring charges will be incurred in the third and fourth quarter of 2023. The company had over 2,600 full-time employees and over 700 employees in Massachusetts.

“It is difficult to say goodbye to many talented teammates who have become friends, and we will do all we can to support their transition,” Thomas wrote. “It is also the right and necessary decision for our business.”

