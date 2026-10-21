Cyberattack on SBI: Bank confirms data breach, over 3,800 customer records stolen and shared on dark web – Is core banking affected?

The State Bank of India (SBI) has confirmed that a cyberattack exposed customer data The State Bank of India (SBI) said, personal records of around 3,897 customers, including names, phone numbers, IDs were shared on the dark web.

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Cyberattack on SBI: Bank confirms data breach, over 3,800 customer records stolen and shared on dark web – Is core banking affected? | Image: ANI

Cyberattack on SBI: India’s biggest public sector bank – SBI – has said that its data was attacked by hackers, breaching the bank’s customer records. In a filing with stock exchanges, the bank said it suspected a breach of 3,897 customer records. These records contain personal information of customers, and personally identifiable information (PII) was leaked on the dark web. However, SBI informed the exchanges that the cyberattack has not materially affected its core operations and business continuity.

Cyberattack on SBI: India’s biggest public sector bank – SBI – has said that its data was attacked by hackers, breaching the bank’s customer records. In a filing with stock exchanges, the bank said it suspected a breach of 3,897 customer records. These records contain personal information of customers, and personally identifiable information (PII) was leaked on the dark web. However, SBI informed the exchanges that the cyberattack has not materially affected its core operations and business continuity.

On October 16, the bank received an alert from the Threat Intelligence Service Provider, and Indian Computer Emergency Response Team regarding the cyberattack.

SBI Identifies 3,897 Customer Records Exposed On The Dark Web

SBI conducted an analysis of about 3,75,000 records and found 3,897 customer records on the dark web, containing personal information. The compromised information reportedly included mobile numbers, dates of birth, names, email addresses and residential addresses of customers. The records also included branch information and files.

Core Banking Not Affected

The bank stated that the cyber attack has not impacted the core banking operations. v

“The bank’s core business functions continue to operate normally without disruptions. The bank promptly activated its cyber incident response and containment protocols,” SBI said. It also emphasised that a thorough probe is required to establish the authenticity of the exposed data.

Sbi Keeping A Close Eye

SBI has said that it is monitoring the situation closely and would take necessary action with applicable regulatory requirements.

However, the bank has not revealed the name of the hacker group involved in the incident.

The cyberattack incident has come to light amid increased regulatory focus on cybersecurity in the banking sector. In July, Bank of Baroda announced a data breach of 1 TB of customer data.