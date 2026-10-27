Cyclone Arnab: Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam routes affected as railways cancels 53 train services; Check list

Cyclone Arnab has prompted South Coast Railway to set up 24/7 war rooms and cancel 53 train services scheduled for October 27 and 28. Railway officials have stepped up safety measures as Andhra Pradesh braces for heavy rain and strong winds.

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Cyclone Arnab: Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam routes affected as railways cancels 53 train services 24/7 war rooms set up at railway offices; Check list (Image: Indian Railways)

South Coast Railway has set up round-the-clock control rooms and cancelled 53 train services scheduled for October 27 and 28 as Cyclone Arnab approaches the Andhra Pradesh coast. The railway zone has stepped up safety measures to protect passengers and prevent damage to railway tracks and other infrastructure.

The cyclone is expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds to coastal areas, raising concerns about possible disruption to train services. Railway officials have advised passengers to check the latest train status before leaving for their journey.

According to a report by the Press Trust of India (PTI), South Coast Railway General Manager Sandeep Mathur reviewed the preparations with senior railway officials, including divisional railway managers. The meeting focused on emergency response plans and measures to ensure the safety of passengers and railway staff.

24/7 war rooms set up at railway offices

South Coast Railway has opened 24-hour war rooms at its zonal and divisional headquarters to coordinate emergency operations. These control rooms will help officials respond quickly to problems caused by heavy rainfall, strong winds or damage to railway infrastructure.

Railway teams are closely monitoring vulnerable bridges, tracks, railway yards and signalling systems. Staff have also been instructed to clear drains and drainage channels of mud, plants and debris to reduce the risk of waterlogging.

Patrol teams and watchmen have been deployed at sensitive locations. Emergency materials required for track repairs have also been kept ready so that damaged sections can be repaired quickly if needed.

Officials are coordinating with state government authorities and monitoring weather updates issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Which train services are affected?

The railway zone has listed 53 train services for cancellation on October 27 and/or October 28. The affected services operate between several destinations in the north Andhra region and Guntur, including routes connecting Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Machilipatnam, Gudivada, Bhimavaram, Nidadavolu, Narasapur, Tenali, Kakinada and Repalle.

Some services are affected on October 27, others on October 28, while certain services have been listed for cancellation on both days.

Passengers should check the official cancellation list for their specific train number and travel date, as not every train operating in Andhra Pradesh has been cancelled.

Trains listed for cancellation on both October 27 and 28

Train number Route 67261 Rajahmundry – Vijayawada 67263 Vijayawada – Machilipatnam 67264 Machilipatnam – Vijayawada 67265 Vijayawada – Machilipatnam 67271 Machilipatnam – Gudivada 67272 Gudivada – Machilipatnam 67252 Machilipatnam – Gudivada 67253 Gudivada – Machilipatnam 67254 Machilipatnam – Gudivada 67255 Gudivada – Machilipatnam 67256 Machilipatnam – Vijayawada 17267 Kakinada Port – Visakhapatnam 17268 Visakhapatnam – Kakinada Port 07267 Parvathipuram – Visakhapatnam 07268 Visakhapatnam – Parvathipuram

2. Trains cancelled on October 27

Train number Route 67258 Vijayawada – Narasapur 67246 Narasapur – Rajahmundry 17269 Vijayawada – Narasapur 17264 Narasapur – Bhimavaram Junction 67257 Vijayawada – Narasapur 17257 Vijayawada – Kakinada Port 67202 Vijayawada – Rajahmundry 67267 Vijayawada – Machilipatnam 67247 Narasapur – Guntur Junction 67276 Narasapur – Vijayawada 67301 Rajahmundry – Kakinada Port 67285 Rajahmundry – Visakhapatnam 67286 Visakhapatnam – Rajahmundry

3. Trains cancelled on October 28

Train number Route 67266 Machilipatnam – Vijayawada 67275 Vijayawada – Bhimavaram Junction 67277 Bhimavaram Junction – Nidadavolu Junction 67278 Nidadavolu Junction – Bhimavaram Junction 67244 Narasapur – Nidadavolu Junction 67245 Nidadavolu Junction – Narasapur 17270 Narasapur – Vijayawada 67268 Machilipatnam – Vijayawada 67249 Guntur Junction – Repalle 67250 Repalle – Guntur Junction 67248 Guntur Junction – Vijayawada 67269 Vijayawada – Machilipatnam 67270 Machilipatnam – Vijayawada 67281 Vijayawada – Bhimavaram Junction 67283 Bhimavaram Junction – Nidadavolu Junction 67284 Nidadavolu Junction – Bhimavaram Junction 67282 Bhimavaram Junction – Vijayawada 67262 Vijayawada – Rajahmundry 67302 Kakinada Port – Rajahmundry 17258 Kakinada Port – Vijayawada 67229 Vijayawada – Guntur Junction 67223 Guntur Junction – Repalle 67224 Repalle – Tenali Junction 67222 Tenali Junction – Vijayawada 67251 Bhimavaram Junction – Machilipatnam

Passenger assistance and refund arrangements

South Coast Railway has also strengthened passenger support arrangements at major stations. Help desks are being set up to provide information about cancellations and other changes to train services.

Additional ticket counters may be opened to handle refunds for cancelled trains. Catering units have been asked to maintain sufficient food supplies, while backup power arrangements have been made to deal with possible electricity disruptions.

Medical teams, first-aid facilities and ambulances are being kept ready for emergencies. Civil defence personnel and Scouts and Guides volunteers have also been alerted.

Railway crews are on standby to operate special trains if required, while emergency response teams are prepared to assist areas affected by the cyclone.

Passengers have been advised to follow official railway announcements and check their train status before travelling to the station.

Cyclone Arnab likely to hit Andhra Pradesh coast on October 28

The India Meteorological Department has warned that Cyclone Arnab could intensify further before reaching the eastern coast. According to its forecast reported on October 26, the storm was expected to cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam by the morning of October 28.

The system could bring sustained winds of 115-125 kmph, with gusts reaching 140 kmph. Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is also expected in parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh and neighbouring Odisha.

Authorities in both states have stepped up preparations, including evacuation planning, rescue arrangements and measures to protect essential services. Andhra Pradesh has also directed officials to prepare for possible power cuts and ensure that essential supplies remain available.