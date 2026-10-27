Cyclone Arnab: Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam routes affected as railways cancels 53 train services; Check list

South Coast Railway has set up round-the-clock control rooms and cancelled 53 train services scheduled for October 27 and 28 as Cyclone Arnab approaches the Andhra Pradesh coast. The railway zone has stepped up safety measures to protect passengers and prevent damage to railway tracks and other infrastructure.
The cyclone is expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds to coastal areas, raising concerns about possible disruption to train services. Railway officials have advised passengers to check the latest train status before leaving for their journey.
According to a report by the Press Trust of India (PTI), South Coast Railway General Manager Sandeep Mathur reviewed the preparations with senior railway officials, including divisional railway managers. The meeting focused on emergency response plans and measures to ensure the safety of passengers and railway staff.
South Coast Railway has opened 24-hour war rooms at its zonal and divisional headquarters to coordinate emergency operations. These control rooms will help officials respond quickly to problems caused by heavy rainfall, strong winds or damage to railway infrastructure.
Railway teams are closely monitoring vulnerable bridges, tracks, railway yards and signalling systems. Staff have also been instructed to clear drains and drainage channels of mud, plants and debris to reduce the risk of waterlogging.
Patrol teams and watchmen have been deployed at sensitive locations. Emergency materials required for track repairs have also been kept ready so that damaged sections can be repaired quickly if needed.
Officials are coordinating with state government authorities and monitoring weather updates issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
The railway zone has listed 53 train services for cancellation on October 27 and/or October 28. The affected services operate between several destinations in the north Andhra region and Guntur, including routes connecting Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Machilipatnam, Gudivada, Bhimavaram, Nidadavolu, Narasapur, Tenali, Kakinada and Repalle.
Some services are affected on October 27, others on October 28, while certain services have been listed for cancellation on both days.
Passengers should check the official cancellation list for their specific train number and travel date, as not every train operating in Andhra Pradesh has been cancelled.
|Train number
|Route
|67261
|Rajahmundry – Vijayawada
|67263
|Vijayawada – Machilipatnam
|67264
|Machilipatnam – Vijayawada
|67265
|Vijayawada – Machilipatnam
|67271
|Machilipatnam – Gudivada
|67272
|Gudivada – Machilipatnam
|67252
|Machilipatnam – Gudivada
|67253
|Gudivada – Machilipatnam
|67254
|Machilipatnam – Gudivada
|67255
|Gudivada – Machilipatnam
|67256
|Machilipatnam – Vijayawada
|17267
|Kakinada Port – Visakhapatnam
|17268
|Visakhapatnam – Kakinada Port
|07267
|Parvathipuram – Visakhapatnam
|07268
|Visakhapatnam – Parvathipuram
|Train number
|Route
|67258
|Vijayawada – Narasapur
|67246
|Narasapur – Rajahmundry
|17269
|Vijayawada – Narasapur
|17264
|Narasapur – Bhimavaram Junction
|67257
|Vijayawada – Narasapur
|17257
|Vijayawada – Kakinada Port
|67202
|Vijayawada – Rajahmundry
|67267
|Vijayawada – Machilipatnam
|67247
|Narasapur – Guntur Junction
|67276
|Narasapur – Vijayawada
|67301
|Rajahmundry – Kakinada Port
|67285
|Rajahmundry – Visakhapatnam
|67286
|Visakhapatnam – Rajahmundry
|Train number
|Route
|67266
|Machilipatnam – Vijayawada
|67275
|Vijayawada – Bhimavaram Junction
|67277
|Bhimavaram Junction – Nidadavolu Junction
|67278
|Nidadavolu Junction – Bhimavaram Junction
|67244
|Narasapur – Nidadavolu Junction
|67245
|Nidadavolu Junction – Narasapur
|17270
|Narasapur – Vijayawada
|67268
|Machilipatnam – Vijayawada
|67249
|Guntur Junction – Repalle
|67250
|Repalle – Guntur Junction
|67248
|Guntur Junction – Vijayawada
|67269
|Vijayawada – Machilipatnam
|67270
|Machilipatnam – Vijayawada
|67281
|Vijayawada – Bhimavaram Junction
|67283
|Bhimavaram Junction – Nidadavolu Junction
|67284
|Nidadavolu Junction – Bhimavaram Junction
|67282
|Bhimavaram Junction – Vijayawada
|67262
|Vijayawada – Rajahmundry
|67302
|Kakinada Port – Rajahmundry
|17258
|Kakinada Port – Vijayawada
|67229
|Vijayawada – Guntur Junction
|67223
|Guntur Junction – Repalle
|67224
|Repalle – Tenali Junction
|67222
|Tenali Junction – Vijayawada
|67251
|Bhimavaram Junction – Machilipatnam
South Coast Railway has also strengthened passenger support arrangements at major stations. Help desks are being set up to provide information about cancellations and other changes to train services.
Additional ticket counters may be opened to handle refunds for cancelled trains. Catering units have been asked to maintain sufficient food supplies, while backup power arrangements have been made to deal with possible electricity disruptions.
Medical teams, first-aid facilities and ambulances are being kept ready for emergencies. Civil defence personnel and Scouts and Guides volunteers have also been alerted.
Railway crews are on standby to operate special trains if required, while emergency response teams are prepared to assist areas affected by the cyclone.
Passengers have been advised to follow official railway announcements and check their train status before travelling to the station.
The India Meteorological Department has warned that Cyclone Arnab could intensify further before reaching the eastern coast. According to its forecast reported on October 26, the storm was expected to cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam by the morning of October 28.
The system could bring sustained winds of 115-125 kmph, with gusts reaching 140 kmph. Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is also expected in parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh and neighbouring Odisha.
Authorities in both states have stepped up preparations, including evacuation planning, rescue arrangements and measures to protect essential services. Andhra Pradesh has also directed officials to prepare for possible power cuts and ensure that essential supplies remain available.
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