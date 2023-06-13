Home

Cyclone Biparjoy: Are Your Home and Car Covered Against Storm Damage?

It is suggested to Policyholders that driving the car during the time of cyclone is deemed as contributory negligence and your claim can be rejected on the basis of this negligence.

If you live in an area that witnesses waterlogging frequently, you must have an add-on "engine protection cover' to protect your engine from waterlogging during monsoon or storm times. (Image: Pixabay)

Cyclone Biparjoy: If you are a resident of the western part of India, you must be preparing yourself to withstand the storm and its aftereffects. As Cyclone Biparjoy gets more intense, the chances that it could affect more lives and damage more properties are also increasing. At this time, you must check whether your motor vehicle or house is covered against any kind of storm damage or not.

Here is the complete guide to the protection of your house and motor vehicle:

Motor Car Insurance:

As per a report in Business Today, a comprehensive motor insurance policy protects your vehicle from harm and losses brought on by cyclones, floods, thunderstorms, earthquakes, and other natural disasters. Moreover, it is advisable to check into add-on covers for additional security in addition to full coverage.

The report suggests that if you live in an area that witnesses waterlogging frequently, you must have an add-on “engine protection cover’ to protect your engine from waterlogging during monsoon or storm times.

The report also warned the policyholders that driving the car during the time of a cyclone is deemed contributory negligence, and your claim can be rejected on the basis of this negligence.

Home Insurance:

Home insurance protects against three different types of risks, for the uninitiated. Your home is protected from fire and linked disasters, including cyclones, floods, and earthquakes, by the basic policy.

The second layer safeguards your home’s contents against both natural and man-made disasters, such as burglary. The third covers incidental risks like mishaps you or a family member cause inside or outside of your house, lost luggage while travelling, and other such things. As per the report, all these can be purchased separately or combined into a single policy known as a comprehensive house insurance policy, which combines both types of coverage.

It should be underlined that home insurance normally only pays for construction costs, not land costs.

Moreover, it is recommended to become familiar with the complete claim process beforehand to have a seamless experience after a tragedy. Experts say that you can manage the claim process much easier when such unforeseen situations emerge by anticipatorily learning the required processes.

