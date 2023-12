Cyclone Michaung: Chennai Airport Operations Shut Till This Time, These Trains Cancelled; Check Details

Home

Cyclone Michaung: Landfall between Andhra's Nellore and Machilipatnam is expected today, officials are on high alert and relief measures are being kept ready. Amidst this, the Chennai Airport will remain closed till 9:00 AM today; trains have also been cancelled.

New Delhi: Public life was severely affected in Chennai as heavy rains lashed several parts of the city. Several areas, including Wallajah Road, Mount Road, Anna Salai, Chepauk, outside Omandurar government multispecialty hospital and other low-lying areas, were inundated due to persistent heavy rainfall. The Cyclone Michaung has already claimed five lives and injured one in separate incidents across Chennai. As precautionary measures and to ensure the safety of all, several services in the state including railways and flight travel has been suspended partially/totally as per requirements. The Chennai Airport has suspended all flight operations -both departures and arrivals; several trains have also been cancelled due to waterlogging. Know all about it..

Chennai Airport Shut Due To Cyclone Michaung

As mentioned earlier, to ensure the safety of the people, airports and railway stations have suspended operations. The Chennai Airport has suspended the departures and arrivals of all flights and flight operations have been suspended till 9:00 AM today, i.e. December 5, 2023. The airport issued an alert on the social media platform ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter) which read, “Airfield closed for arrival and departure operations till 0900 hrs IST tomorrow due to adverse weather conditions.”

Cyclone Michang: Trains Cancelled Due To Waterlogging

Along with flights, trains have also been affected by the Cyclone Michaung. Indian Railways on Monday cancelled 53 trains to ensure the safety of passengers. Notably, these trains have been cancelled by the East Coast Railway (ECoR). These cancelled trains include express, mail, passenger and special trains originating from, terminating at, or passing through East Coast Railway (ECoR) jurisdiction. The Indian Railways said the cancellations will be in effect from December 2 to December 7, 2023. Passengers are advised to check the train running status before embarking on their journey.

Trains To And From Mumbai Cancelled

Train No 22159 Mumbai – Chennai Central (CSMT-MAS) JCO 03.12.2023 partially cancelled between Arakkonam – Chennai Central (AJJ & MAS) and short terminated at AJJ( BRIDGE SUSPENSION (VPY-BBQ). Train N0 22160 Chennai Central – Mumbai (MAS-CSMT) JCO 04.12.2023 PARTIALLY CANCELLED BETWEEN Chennai Central – Arakkonam (MAS & AJJ ) and short originate at AJJ.

Train No 03357 Barauni-Coimbatore Spl Express on 02.12.2023 Train No 03358 Coimbatore-Barauni Spl Express on 06.12.2023. Train No 12245 Howrah-SMVB Express on December 3, 2023. Train No 12246 SMVB-Howrah Express on December 5, 2023. Train No 12510 Guwahti-SMVB Express on 03.12.2023 and 04.12.2023. Train No 12509 SMVB-Guwahati Express on 05.12.2023 and 06.12.2023. Train No 12659 Nagercoil-Shalimar Express on December 3, 2023. Train No 12660 Shalimar-Nagercoil Express on December 6, 2023. Train No 12835 Hatia-SMVB Express on 03.12.2023. 10. 12836 SMVB-Hatia Express on December 5, 2023. Train No 12839 Howrah-Chennai Express on 02.12.2023, 03.12.2023, and December 4. Train No 12840 Chennai-Howrah Express on 04.12.2023, 05.12.2023, and 06.12.2023. Train No 12841 Shalimar-Chennai Coromandal Express on 03.12.2023, 04.12.2023, and December 5 Train No 12842 Chennai-Shalimar Coromandal Express on 04.12.2023, 05.12.2023, and 06.12.2023. Train No 12845 Bhubaneswar-SMVB Express on 03.12.2023. Train No 12846 SMVB-Bhubaneswar Express on 04.12.2023. Train No 12863 Howrah-SMVB Express on 02.12.2023, 03.12.2023 and 04.12.2023. Train No 12864 SMVB-Howrah Express on 04.12.2023, 05.12.2023 and 06.12.2023. Train No 12867 Howrah-Puducherry Express on 03.12.2023. Train No 12868 Puducherry-Howrah Express on 06.12.2023. Train No 13351 Dhanbad-Allepy Express on 03.12.2023 and 04.12.2023. Train No 13352 Allepy-Dhanbad Express on 06.12.2023 and 07.12.2023. Train No 15228 Muzaffarpur-SMVB Express on 04.12.2023. Train No 15227 SMVB-Muzaffarpur Express on 07.12.2023. Train No 15629 Tambaram-Silghat Town Express on 04.12.2023. Train No 15630 Silghat Town-Tambaram Express on 08.12.2023. Train No 17488 Visakhapatnam-Kadapa Tirumala Express on 03.12.2023, 04.12.2023, and 05.12.2023. Train No 17487 Kadapa-Visakhapatnam Tirumala Express on 04.12.2023, 05.12.2023 & 06.12.2023. Train No 18189 Tatanagar-Ernakulam Express on 03.12.2023. Train No 18190 Ernakulam-Tatanagar Express on 05.12.2023. Train No 18637 Hatia-SMVB Express on 02.12.2023. Train No 18638 SMVB-Hatia Express on December 5, 2023. Train No 22504 Dibrugarh-Kanyakumari Vivek Express on 02.12.2023 and 03.12.2023. Train No 22503 Kanyakumari-Dibrugarh Vivek Express on 06.12.2023 and 07.12.2023. Train No 22604 Villupuram-Kharagpur Express on 05.12.2023. Train No 22603 Kharagpur-Villupuram Express on December 7, 202337. Train No 22643 Ernakulam-Patna Express on 04.12.2023. Train No 22644 Patna-Ernakulam Express on 07.12.2023. Train No 22708 Tirupati-Visakhapatnam Express on 03.12.2023. Train No 22707 Visakhapatnam-Tirupati Express on 04.12.2023. Train No 22837 Hatia-Ernakulam Express on 04.12.2023. Train No 22838 Ernakulam-Hatial Express on 06.12.2023. Train No 22841 Santragachi-Tambram Express on 04.12.2023. Train No 22842 Tambram-Santragachi Express on 06.12.2023. Train No 22855 Santragachi-Tirupati Express on 03.12.2023. Train No 22856 Tirupati-Santragachi Express on 04.12.2023. Train No 22859 Puri-Chennai Express on 03.12.2023. Train No 22860 Chennai-Puri Express on 04.12.2023. Train No 22863 Howrah-SMVB Express on 04.12.2023. Train No 22864 SMVB-Howrah Express on 06.12.2023. Train No 22869 Visakhapatnam-Chennai Express on 04.12.2023. Train No 22870 Chennai-Visakhapatnam Express on December 5, 202353. Train No 22871 Bhubaneswar-Tirupati Express on 03.12.2023. Train No 22872 Tirupati-Bhubaneswar Express on 04.12.2023.

