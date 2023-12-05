Home

Business

Power Supply In Chennai Cut Off Due To Cyclone Michaung, TN Industries Minister Gives Update On Restoration

Due to the 'Severe Cyclonic Storm Michaung', there has been power supply cut in various parts of Chennai. Tamil Nadu Industries Minister has given an update on restoration.

Power Cut In Chennai Due To Cyclone Michaung

New Delhi: The cyclonic storm Michaung brewing over Bay of Bengal has been intensifying and the states of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have been bracing themselves to deal with this natural calamity. The schools and colleges have been closed, operations at Chennai Airport – both departures and arrivals of flights has been suspended till 9:00 AM today, banks have been shut and offices have been ordered work from home. The government has alerted officials to remain vigilant and rescue measures are being taken; amidst this, Chennai has been facing power outage as the electricity supply has been cut on purpose in most areas, as a safety measure. Tamil Nadu Industries Minister TRB Rajaa has now given an update on the gradual restoration of power supply..

