#TravelUpdate Due to the movement of cyclonic storm “NISARGA” flights to/from Mumbai and Goa are likely to be impacted. Please visit https://t.co/IZ9taT0TOv or SMS UK<Flight no.> to 9289228888 to check updated flight status before booking and leaving for the airport. Thank you. — Vistara (@airvistara) June 2, 2020

The authority has also cautioned passengers about probable changes in the schedule of the flights due to the cyclone and urged them to check with their respective airlines before leaving for the airport.

IndiGo airlines had already cancelled 17 out of its 20 flights to and from Mumbai.

From March 25, when domestic flight operations resumed after a gap of two months, the Mumbai airport was handling only 50 flights — 25 arrivals and 25 departures.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that Cyclone Nisarga is over the east-central Arabian Sea and further moved north-northeast direction. According to IMD, the cyclone is causing rainfall in Colaba, Santacruz in Mumbai, Maharashtra, and the neighbouring state of Goa.

