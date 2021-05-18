New Delhi: Severe cyclonic storm Tauktae continues to wreak havoc on the western coast of the country. As per latest updates, Tauktae has claimed 3 lives and left 10 others injured in Mumbai over the last 24 hours when it passed close to the city coast. Moreover, the sea has been very rough due to the impact of the cyclone. Apart from this, other areas of Gujarat, Goa, Maharashtra, Daman and Diu Karnataka, Kerala have also been submerged in the wake of heavy rainfall due to Cyclone Tauktae. Also Read - Viral Video: Mumbai Woman Has Narrow Escape After Giant Tree Almost Fell Over Her | Watch

In the wake of these devastating natural calamities, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has asked the insurance companies to simplify the claim-settlement procedures. In this cyclone time, If your vehicles got damaged, the insurance companies got your back. But, you must follow the basic steps to file a claim with your insurance company. The insurance companies covers the losses caused by natural calamities such as cyclones, lightning, earthquakes, landslide, floods, hurricanes, storms, typhoons, and inundation. Also Read - Cyclone Tauktae Hits Amitabh Bachchan's Office ‘Janak’ in Mumbai: Staff Worked Together in Emergency

During this time, if your vehicle is damaged and you had opted for own damage motor insurance cover, your vehicle is protected against any losses caused by a cyclone. Also Read - Woman BMC Worker Sweeps Roads Amid Heavy Mumbai Rain, Twitter Salutes Her Dedication | Watch

However, you first need to call the insurance company to inform them about the details of damage. Then, you can find the toll-free number of your insurance company online. Customers need to inform the insurers within a month’s time to avoid claim rejections.

To claim settlement process, policyholders need to provide relevant documents to the insurer. So, click many photos or videos of your submerged car or damaged bike. Ans then you also need to submit detailed pictures of the vehicle to show the extent of damage.

How to Make an Insurance Claim: Step-by-step guide here

Step 1: Take pictures and/or a video that clearly shows the damage to the car.

Step 2: Get in touch with your insurance provider to initiate the claim process.

Step 3: Your insurance provider will specify what documents, information and/or forms you will have to fill or provide.

Step 4: After this, the insurance company will assign a surveyor to inspect the damages of your car. The surveyor will ask you questions or for relevant details which you are expected to answer honestly.

Step 5: After successful verification, your car will be sent to a garage for repair. The claim can be settled as cashless or as a reimbursement depending on the garage chosen by you.