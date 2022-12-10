Cabs, Auto Fares Shoot Up, Vegetable Prices Plunge In Chennai

Chennai: Thunder, lightening and torrential rains have drenched the southern states of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. The cities are dripping wet with inundated areas, uprooted tress and blackouts. Ow

Cyclonic Circulation Over Sea

Chennai: Thunder, lightening and torrential rains have drenched the southern states of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. The cities are dripping wet with inundated areas, uprooted tress and blackouts. Owing to the damages caused to several vehicles and breaking of commute, autorickshaw and cab fares have skyrocketed in the city.

According to a report by Times of India, some commuters have to pay at least Rs 100-150 more than the usual fare. Du to high rates of cancellation of trains, cabs etc, people are left with no choice but to pay hefty cab fare to reach their locations.

Reportedly, auto drivers believe that strong winds make it difficult t drive and if water enters engines or objects fly and damage their vehicles, they will have to charge up the fare. The extra fare is the risk they are taking to help people commute in this arduous situation.

On the other hand, supply of meat is hit as well as vegetable prices have dipped. The famous Koyambedu wholesale market that used to bustle with visitors and sell about 5000 tonnes of vegetable, fruits has witnessed a steep falls in visitors. As many dealers and retailers did not turn up, lot of food will have to go to waste. Therefore prices have dipped drastically.

Cylone Mandous Latest Update

Four people have died across Tamil Nadu after Cyclone Mandous made landfall off Mamallapuram causing heavy rain fall in Chennai and coastal areas of the state.

Chief minister M K Stalin on Saturday said “So far, four human fatalities, deaths of 98 cattle and damage to 181 residences had been reported. Other details were being collected.” Cyclone Mandous made landfall late Friday night, crossing the coast with a wind speed of 75 km an hour. The cyclone has now weakened into a deep depression according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).