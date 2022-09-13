Cyrus Mistry Accident: Former Tata Group chairman Cyrus Mistry died on 4 September in a road accident on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway. A team of Mercedes-Benz officials from Hong Kong arrived in Thane on Tuesday to examine the Mercedes car in which Cyrus was traveling at the time of the accident. The crashed car has been kept at the Mercedes-Benz unit in Thane. This team will submit its report to the Mercedes-Benz company. There are 3 experts on the team. This team will also recover the data chip from the car.Also Read - Mamata Made A 'Slip Of Tongue' On Tata Group's Rs 600 Cr Investment In Bengal, Says Chief Secy

The company submitted interim report last week

Mercedes-Benz, in its interim report submitted to Palghar police last week, said the brakes were applied five seconds before the Mercedes car carrying Mistry and three others crashed. Preliminary investigation has found that speeding and 'error of judgment' by the driver caused the car accident.

Car collided with road divider near Palghar

Cyrus was returning from a Parsi temple in Udvada, Gujarat. 54-year-old Mistry's Mercedes GLC 220 car collided with a road divider near Palghar in Maharashtra. Mistry and his friend Jehangir Pandole (49) were killed in the accident, while the woman doctor Anahita Pandole and her husband Darius Pandole, who was driving the car, were injured. Darius is the CEO of JM Financial.

The luxury Mercedes car in which Cyrus Mistry was traveling at a speed of around 134 kmph. This has been revealed from the last CCTV footage of the car. The car had crossed the check post of Charoti at 2.21 pm on the afternoon of September 4. The place of accident is 20 KM away from here. Mercedes car covered this distance in just 9 minutes.