New Delhi: A day after Cyrus Mistry killed in the car crash, a police officer revealed that reason behind the fatal accident and said that the former Tata Sons chairman and a co-passenger were not wearing seat belts inside the speeding luxury car. “Over-speeding and the “error of judgement” by the driver caused the accident”, said a police officer, quoting the preliminary probe.Also Read - Cyrus Mistry Death: Former Chairman Of Tata Sons Dies In A Tragic Road Accident In Mumbai, Was Not Wearing Seat Belt - Watch Video

HOW DID THE MISHAP HAPPEN?

Mistry was returning to Mumbai from Ahmedabad when the tragedy struck at 2:30 PM. Prima facie, the luxury car was speeding. It covered 20 km of distance in just 9 minutes after crossing the Charoti check post in the Palghar district, 120 km away from Mumbai.

The car hit a road divider on the bridge on the Surya river, killing Mistry (54) and Jahangir Pandole on the spot. CCTV footages showed that the car had crossed the check post around 2.21 pm and the accident occurred 20 km ahead (in the direction of Mumbai).

“As per the preliminary investigation, overspeeding and the error of judgement caused the car accident. Both the deceased were not wearing seat belts,” the officer added.

CYRUS MISTRY DEATH: WHO WAS DRIVING MISTRY’s CAR?

The car was driven by Mumbai-based gynaecologist Anahita Pandole (55). She and her husband were seriously injured in the accident. Mistry and Jahangir Pandole were in the back seats.

They are being shifted to a Mumbai hospital by road from Vapi in Gujarat.

CYRUS MISTRY DEATH: EYEWITNESS TESTIMONY

An eye-witness said that a woman was driving the car and tried to overtake another vehicle from the left side, but lost control and crashed into the road divider. The bodies of Mistry and Jahangir Pandole have been sent to state-run J J Hospital in Mumbai for postmortem.

The last rites of former Chairman of Tata Sons will be performed tomorrow at 10 am at Worli crematorium in Mumbai.