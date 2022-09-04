Cyrus Mistry Death: Former Tata Group chairman Cyrus Mistry died at the age of 54 on Sunday after a road accident in Maharashtra’s Palghar district neighbouring Mumbai. The accident took place in the afternoon when Cyrus Mistry was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai in a Mercedes car, which hit a divider on a bridge over the Surya river, officials said. There were four people in the car out of which two, including Cyrus Mistry, succumbed to injuries in the road crash which left the vehicle badly damaged. The injured persons were shifted to a hospital in Kasa. The body of Mistry has been shifted to the Kasa Rural Hospital for postmortem.Also Read - Cyrus Mistry Killed In Road Accident: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi Among Others Share Condolences

The news of the top industrialist's sudden death sent shockwaves in Indian corporate and political circles with many reacting with initial disbelief. Here are some important things that you need to know about Cyrus Mistry:

WHO WAS CYRUS MISTRY?

Cyrus Pallonji Mistry was an Indian-born Irish businessman. He rose to prominence when he was chosen to lead Tata Sons after Ratan Tata stepped down in 2012. He was the sixth chairman of the group, and only the second (after Nowroji Saklatwala) to not bear the surname Tata. He was chosen as the chairman on the basis of his representation from Shapoorji Palonji Group, the largest shareholder in Tata Sons. He joined the Board of Tata Sons in 2006 after his father Pallonji Mistry, a construction tycoon and chairman of Shapoorji Pallonji Group, retired.

In October 2016, the board of Tata Group’s holding company, Tata Sons, voted to remove Mistry from the post of chairman after offering him an opportunity to resign voluntarily. Former chairman Ratan Tata then returned as interim chairman, and Natarajan Chandrasekaran was named as the new chairman a few months later. However, in December 2019, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) declared the appointment of Chandrasekaran as executive chairman illegal, and restored Mistry. However, the Supreme Court stayed NCLAT’s order on 10 January 2020. Mistry has filed a cross appeal in the court, seeking explanations for anomalies in the NCLAT. However, the Supreme Court upheld his dismissal.

WHAT WAS CYRUS MISTRY’S NET WORTH?

Cyrus Mistry owned an 18.4% stake in Tata Sons, through his company, Cyrus Investments Pvt. Ltd. In 2018, his net worth was approximately $10 billion.

According to Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Cyrus Mistry’s father Pallonji Mistry’s wealth was estimated to be about US$30 Billion in mid-2021. and US$29 billion at the time of his death. He was the richest Irish billionaire at the time of his death, and the world’s 143 richest person.

PERSONAL LIFE:

Cyrus Mistry was born to a Parsi family in Bombay (now Mumbai), the younger son of Indian billionaire and construction magnate Pallonji Mistry by his wife Patsy Perin Dubash. Both his parents belong to the Zoroastrian faith and have roots in India. However, Mistry’s mother was born in Ireland, and his father chose to take up Irish citizenship. Mistry has an elder brother, Shapoor Mistry, who is also an Irish citizen. Mistry also has two sisters, Laila and Aloo. He is survived by his wife and two children.

Mistry joined the family construction company, Shapoorji Pallonji & Co. Ltd as a director in 1991. Mistry has been managing director of Shapoorji Pallonji & Company, which is part of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, and also chairman of Tata Sons and of the Tata Group.

EDUCATION:

Mistry studied at the prestigious Cathedral & John Connon School in South Mumbai. He studied at Imperial College London and was awarded Bachelor of Engineering in civil engineering from University of London in 1990. He later studied at London Business School and was awarded International Executive Masters in management from University of London in 1996.