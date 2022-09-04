New Delhi: Cyrus Mistry, the former chairman of Tata Sons, died on Sunday in a road accident after his car crashed into a divider in Maharashtra’s Palghar. Cyrus Mistry was the son of late Pallonji Mistry – the billionaire realtor and industrialist, and Chairman Emeritus of the venerable Shapoorji Pallonji Group who died in June this year.Also Read - Cyrus Mistry, Former Tata Sons Chairman, Dies In Road Accident

Cyrus Mistry’s feud with Tatas after he was removed as the executive chairman of Tata Sons in 2016 sent shockwaves in the corporate world. Cyrus Pallonji Mistry shot to fame after he was appointed as executive chairman of Tata Sons, replacing Ratan Tata. He was the sixth chairman of the group, and only the second (after Nowroji Saklatwala) to not bear the surname Tata.

Tata vs Mistry – How it all started

Cyrus Mistry was chosen as the chairman on the basis of his representation from Shapoorji Palonji Group, the largest shareholder in Tata Sons. He joined the Board of Tata Sons in 2006 after his father Pallonji Mistry, a construction tycoon and chairman of Shapoorji Pallonji Group, retired.

In October 2016, the board of Tata Group’s holding company, Tata Sons, voted to remove Cyrus Mistry from the post of chairman after offering him an opportunity to resign voluntarily. Former chairman Ratan Tata then returned as interim chairman, and Natarajan Chandrasekaran was named as the new chairman a few months later.

“It is appalling that Mistry did not even get a chance to defend himself or go through the process of natural justice. This was nothing short of a palace coup,” Mohandas Pai, chairman of Manipal Global Education Services and former board member of Infosys was quoted as saying in a report by Outlook.

Tata vs Mistry – The legal battle

The Supreme Court in May this year dismissed review petitions filed on behalf of Cyrus Investments Pvt Ltd and Sterling Investments Pvt Ltd, seeking review of the apex court’s March 2021 judgment upholding the Tata Group’s decision to remove Cyrus Mistry as executive Chairman of Tata Sons.

A bench, headed by Chief Justice N.V. Ramana and comprising Justices A.S. Bopanna and V. Ramasubramanian, after hearing arguments from counsel representing Cyrus Investments and Sterling Investments, said: “Sorry, review not entertained. Dismissed.”

Senior advocates C.A. Sundaram and Shyam Divan argued review petitions filed by Shapoorji Pallonji Group companies. In a separate application for expunging remarks, the top court agreed to expunge certain remarks made against Mistry. However, it took objection to a remark in the application on the judgment which was delivered last year.

The bench told counsel representing Mistry to withdraw such a statement. Counsel replied that there was no intention to hurt the judges and agreed to withdraw the statement. Concluding the hearing in the matter, the bench said: “We’ll confer and delete some sentences.”

In a statement, Tata Group’s Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata said: “We would like to express our grateful appreciation of the judgement passed and upheld by the Supreme Court today. it reinforces the value systems and ethics of our judiciary. We particularly wish to thank you for everything you did to argue this case throughout the deliberations of the case.”

In February this year, the top court had agreed to hear review petitions filed by Cyrus Investments and Sterling Investments against the apex court verdict, where it accepted all contentions of the Tata conglomerate and set aside the order of the NCLAT, which restored Cyrus Mistry as the Executive Chairman of the Tata conglomerate.

In March 2021, a bench headed by then Chief Justice S.A. Bobde said all questions of law are in favour of Tata Group and dismissed the appeals filed by Mistry. The top court also upheld the Tata Sons decision to sack Cyrus Mistry on October 24, 2016.

In February 2021, a bench headed by Chief Justice Ramana and comprising Justices Bopanna and Ramasubramanian considered the review petition filed by Mistry. Justice Ramasubramanian dissented. The top court, in its February 15 order, said: “Applications seeking exemption from filing affidavits are allowed. Applications seeking oral hearing of the Review Petitions are allowed. List the Review Petitions on Wednesday, the 9th March, 2022.”

The Supreme Court on March 26, 2021, had set aside a National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) order restoring Cyrus Mistry as the executive chairman of $100 billion salt-to-software conglomerates.

The apex court had also dismissed a plea of Shapoorji Pallonji Group seeking separation of ownership interests in Tata Sons Pvt Ltd (TSPL). Cyrus Mistry had succeeded Ratan Tata as the chairman of TSPL in 2012 but was ousted four years later.

The SP Group had told the top court that Mistry’s removal as the chairman of TSPL at a board meeting held in October 2016 was akin to a “blood sport” and “ambush”, in complete violation of the principles of corporate governance and in pervasive violation of the Articles of Association in the process.

The Tata Group had vehemently opposed the allegations and denied any wrongdoing, saying the board was well within its right to remove Mistry as the chairman. However, in December 2019, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) declared the appointment of Chandrasekaran as executive chairman illegal, and restored Cyrus Mistry.

