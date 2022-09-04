New Delhi: Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran on Sunday condoled the tragic death of Cyrus Mistry and said the business tycoon had a “passion for life”. “I am deeply saddened by the sudden and untimely demise of Mr Cyrus Mistry. He had a passion for life and it is really tragic that he passed away at such a young age. My deepest condolences and prayers for his family in these difficult times,” Chandrasekaran said in a statement.Also Read - Cyrus Mistry, Former Tata Sons Chairman, Dies In Road Accident

Cyrus Mistry, the former chairman of Tata Sons, died in a road accident after his car crashed into a divider in Maharashtra’s Palghar. Cyrus Mistry was the son of late Pallonji Mistry – the billionaire realtor and industrialist, and Chairman Emeritus of the venerable Shapoorji Pallonji Group who died in June this year. Cyrus Mistry’s feud with Tatas after he was removed as the executive chairman of Tata Sons in 2016 sent shockwaves in the corporate world.

Cyrus Mistry took over as Chairman of Tata Sons in December 2012 after Ratan Tata retired. However, in October 2016 he was ousted from the position followed by boardroom battles and a long-drawn legal battle. Chandrasekaran was designated as Chairman of Tata Sons in January 2017 and took official charge in February 2017.

Cyrus Mistry was chosen as the chairman on the basis of his representation from Shapoorji Palonji Group, the largest shareholder in Tata Sons. He joined the Board of Tata Sons in 2006 after his father Pallonji Mistry, a construction tycoon and chairman of Shapoorji Pallonji Group, retired.