New Delhi: Business tycoon Cyrus Mistry died in a road accident on Sunday. Palghar District Superintendent has confirmed this news. Mistry was returning to Mumbai from Gujarat in his Mercedes when his car hit a divider in Maharashtra's Palghar district.

"The accident took place around 3.15 pm, when Mistry was travelling to Mumbai from Ahmedabad. The accident took place on a bridge over the Surya river. It seems an accident," the police official told news agency PTI.

The other two persons travelling with him, including the car driver, were injured. Others injured have been shifted to a hospital in Gujarat.