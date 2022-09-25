7th Pay Commission: There is big news for lakhs of Central Government employees. If you are also waiting for 18 months DA arrear new update, then there is important news for you. On 18 August 2022, the Secretary (Staff Side) of the National Council, Shiv Gopal Mishra sent a letter to the Cabinet Secretary and the President of the National Council. In this letter, the DA arrears of the employees are being discussed.Also Read - 7th Pay Commission: Madras HC Directs Tamil Nadu Govt To Pay Enhanced DA to Retired Employees

Discussion will take place after November

It is expected that this issue can be discussed with the Cabinet Secretary in the month of November and lakhs of employees can get their outstanding DA arrears. At present, nothing has been given by the government regarding this.

DA was temporarily suspended

Let us tell you that in this letter, information has been given about the DA arrears of 18 months. The Secretary and the members of the National Council will discuss the outstanding payment. The payment of 18 months arrears to the employees can be discussed as well as payment can be done. The Supreme Court had also said in its decision that due to the Corona crisis, pension and salary are being stopped only temporarily. When the situation becomes normal across the country, payment will be made to the employees.

Rs 40,000 crore government savings

Along with this, it was said in the court that it is the right of the employees and they should get this money. Due to the non-payment of DA and DR, such employees have suffered a lot. According to government data, the government had saved Rs 40,000 crore by stopping 11 per cent DA of employees.