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DA Hike 2026 Big Update: How much salary will increase if Dearness Allowance rises to 60% or 61%? Full details here

DA Hike 2026 Big Update: How much salary will increase if ‘Dearness Allowance’ rises to 60% or 61%? Full details here

Central government employees may soon receive a DA hike to 60% or 61%, boosting salaries significantly. The expected revision could also bring arrears and financial relief in 2026.

DA hike 2026

The central government employees and pensioners can expect some good news this week as the government is planning to announce Dearness Allowance hike for 2026 shortly. Union government is likely to announce Dearness Allowance (DA) hike of up to 2% soon which means that the DA is likely to rise from the current rate of 58% to either 60% or 61%. This increment in DA will provide a decent bump to the employees’ monthly salary.

The final call will be made in the Union Cabinet meeting scheduled to be held later this week and if the DA hike is approved by the Cabinet, it will come into effect from January 1, 2026.

What is Dearness Allowance?

Dearness Allowance or DA is a component of salaries paid to government employees. It is given to employees to mitigate the effect of inflation and the amount is revised every six months based on cost of living data.

Millions of central government employees and pensioners are eagerly waiting for the Dearness Allowance hike news as recent inflation data has shown elevated numbers which means even a 1% increase in DA can provide a decent raise to the take-home salary.

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Dearness Allowance set to increase by 2% or 3%?

Going by reports which suggest that the hike in DA will be decided based on AICPI-IW data. Hence, a 2% hike is almost guaranteed which means DA will rise to 60%. However, some reports suggest that there is a possibility of a 3% increase in Dearness Allowance which means it can increase to 61%.

A total of 49 lakh central government employees and pensioners will be benefitted from this hike in DA. There are more than 68 lakh pensioners across the country.

By how much will your salary increase with DA hike?

Dearness Allowance hike will affect salaries at all levels and here’s how much your take-home salary can increase with DA hike. Salary of employees with ₹18,000 basic salary may rise to almost ₹28,800. Salary of employees with ₹29,200 basic salary may rise to more than ₹46,000

Salary of senior officials with ₹2.5 lakh basic salary may rise to more than ₹4 lakh. As you can see from the above examples that even a small hike can make a decent difference to your total income thus increasing your purchasing power.

Will you receive arrears on account of DA hike?

This may very well be the biggest news for government employees as arrears will be provided on account of Dearness Allowance hike. Since the hike will be effective from January 2026, employees can expect to receive salary arrears of up to 2-3 months depending upon when the DA hike is declared.

Employees can thus expect a lump sum amount to be credited along with their revised salary.

Will 8th Pay Commission be implemented with Dearness Allowance hike?

Reports suggesting that the government will soon announce the 8th Pay Commission have been surfacing for a while now. However, there has been no official confirmation from the Union Government about the release of a new pay matrix.

Until the new pay structure is announced, Dearness Allowance hikes will be awarded to government employees as per the existing formula.

Final words

All central government employees can expect a decent hike in their salaries in 2026 as the DA is likely to increase to 60% or more in the upcoming Union Cabinet Meeting. While we wait for the official announcement from the government, let’s stay tuned for more updates.

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