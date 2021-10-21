New Delhi: The Central Government on Thursday approved an increase of 3 percentage points on the Dearness Allowance (DA) Dearness Relief (DR) for central government employees and pensioners from 28%. After this hike, the DA will increase to 31%. While addessing the media, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said that the hike comes into effect from 1 July, 2021.Also Read - 7th Pay Commission: Madhya Pradesh Announces Big Diwali Bonanza, Increases Dearness Allowance by 8% For State Employees

The new hike comes just days ahead of Diwali and is aimed to benefit over 47 lakh employees and 68.62 lakh pensioners. “The combined impact on the exchequer on account of both Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief would be Rs.9,488.70 crore per annum,” the government said in a statement. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission Latest News: Central Govt Employees of THIS Department to Get Half Bonus This Diwali

Earlier in the day, the Union Cabinet approved a 3 per cent dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) hike for central government employees and pensioners. The DA and DR hike was approved by the Union Cabinet after a meeting was held earlier in the day. It is a welcome development for central government employees and pensioners. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission: Gratuity, GPF, Insurance, Ex-gratia Compensation Nomination Form Amended; Details Here

The increase of 3 per cent is over the existing rate of 28 per cent of the basic pay/pension. The move will benefit about 47.14 lakh Central government employees and 68.62 lakh pensioners. It will cost the exchequer Rs 9,488.70 crore per annum.

Though the DA was restored recently, the Central government is yet to pay the increased dearness allowance (DA) for the month of July and August 2021.

DA Arrears: Even though the DA was restored recently, the Central government is yet to pay the increased dearness allowance (DA) for the month of July and August 2021. The government had recently said that the employees will receive salaries with increased DA starting from July 2021.

PF Interest: In the meantime, over 6 crore Central government employees and pensioners who are the account holders of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) can also receive good news before Diwali. Reports claim that the EFPO subscribers can receive the interest money on their investments direct in their bank accounts in this festive season. Reports claimed that the EPFO could soon announce the transfer of interest to the accounts of its subscribers for 2020-21 period.

Meanwhile, The Central government employees belonging to the India Post department will get only half bonus this Diwali. As per updates, the Central government had refused to grant them 120 days bonus.

The dearness allowance of the central government employees has been raised by 4 per cent in January 2020, by 3 per cent in June 2020 and by 4 per cent in January this year. With an increase of 3 per cent in July and the pending hike, the DA for central government likely to jump to nearly 31 per cent.