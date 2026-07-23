DA Hike Update: THIS state hikes dearness allowance by 5 percent, government employees to get…

The enhanced Dearness Allowance will be applicable to state government employees, employees of aided educational institutions, teaching and non-teaching staff of universities, subordinate judicial officers, work-charged employees and job contract workers.

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Central government employees’ dearness allowance (DA) is determined on the basis of the All India Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (AICPI-IW). PTI

New Delhi: In a significant development, the Mohan Charan Majhi-led Odisha government has announced a 5 percent increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) for its employees. The Dearness Allowance has been enhanced from 257 percent to 262 percent with effect from January 1, 2026. The additional 5 percent DA will be released in favour of state government employees drawing pay in pre-revised scales under ORSP Rules, 2008, as per an Office Memorandum issued by the Finance Department of the Odisha government.

The hike is in line with the Central Government’s decision and has been approved considering the state’s financial resources and fiscal targets. The enhanced Dearness Allowance will be applicable to state government employees, employees of aided educational institutions, teaching and non-teaching staff of universities, subordinate judicial officers, work-charged employees and job contract workers.

The notification states that the increased DA will be reflected in the salary of July 2026. Arrears for the period from February 2026 to June 2026 will be disbursed after the drawal of July’s salary.

“This additional dose of DA 5 percent enhancing from the existing rate of 257 percent to 262 percent on the Basic pay and Grade Pay taken together with effect from 01.01.2026 is applicable to the State Government Employees, Employees of Aided Educational Institutions drawing pay under ORSP Rules, 2008 and also to following categories of employees drawing pay under ORSP Rules, 2008”, read the notification.

8th Pay Commission BIG update: NC-JCM proposes major changes, government employees could get massive salary hike

the 8th Pay Commission is likely to bring significant relief for central government employees. According to the reports, the National Council–Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM), the apex body representing employee unions, has submitted a proposal to the government seeking a major overhaul of the pay scale structure. The proposal recommends merging several levels of the existing pay matrix to simplify the salary structure and reduce the pay gap between employees across different levels.

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