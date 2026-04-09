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DA Hike Big Update: Modi government likely to announce salary hike by THIS month, experts say...

DA Hike Big Update: Modi government likely to announce salary hike by THIS month, experts say…

This timeline may help the government finalize the structural alignments expected under the 8th Pay Commission. It would also allow for a smoother transition into the new financial year.

DA Hike Big Update

New Delhi: The Dearness Allowance (DA) for central government employees and pensioners has yet to be announced by the Modi government. It is important to note that the government usually announces the DA hike around Holi. But this time, even after the first week of April, there has been no update on this issue. The central government announces DA for employees and Dearness Relief (DR) for pensioners twice a year. It is implemented from January 1 and June 1. However, since the recommendations of the Seventh Pay Commission were implemented in June 2016, there has never been such a delay in the announcement of DA.

To recall, last year, the Modi government had announced the DA hike effective from January on March 28, 2025, and the official order was issued on April 2. Similarly, in 2024, the government order regarding the DA increase was issued on April 3. The government had frozen DA at 17% for 18 months—from October 14, 2019, to July 20, 2021 during the COVID period.

The order for this was issued on April 23, 2020.

Why is there a delay?

Now, the moot question is why there is a delay. Is the crisis in the Middle East causing it, as the government is reportedly under financial pressure, or is there some other reason why the government is postponing the announcement of the DA increase? Although the tenure of the Seventh Pay Commission ended on December 31, 2025, central government employees will continue to receive DA hikes under this commission.

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Based on the 12-month average of the All-India Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (AICPI-IW), DA could increase by 2%. This would take it from 58 percent to 60 percent. The question remains whether employees will benefit from this increase.

Here are some of the key details:

The central government revises Dearness Allowance (DA) twice a year.

The increase in DA is implemented from January and July.

Its announcement is usually made around Holi and Diwali.

There has been a significant delay in announcing the DA hike this year.

According to experts, the announcement may be made next week.

When will the announcement be made?

Experts are of the opinion that the DA hike could be announced in the second week of this month. This timeline may help the government finalize the structural alignments expected under the 8th Pay Commission. It would also allow for a smoother transition into the new financial year.

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