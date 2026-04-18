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DA Hike: Cabinet approves 2% Dearness Allowance hike for Central government employees

DA Hike: In a significant relief measure, the Cabinet has announced an increase in Dearness Allowance(DA) for government employees and pensioners, as per the sources following the Cabinet meeting, as

Published date india.com Published: April 18, 2026 1:56 PM IST
email india.com By Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com
DA Hike: Cabinet approves 2% Dearness Allowance hike for Central government employees

DA Hike: In a significant relief measure, the Cabinet has announced an increase in Dearness Allowance(DA) for government employees and pensioners, as per the sources following the Cabinet meeting, as reported by IndiaToday.

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Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in b ... Read More

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