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DA Hike: Cabinet approves 2% Dearness Allowance hike for Central government employees

DA Hike: Cabinet approves 2% Dearness Allowance hike for Central government employees

DA Hike: In a significant relief measure, the Cabinet has announced an increase in Dearness Allowance(DA) for government employees and pensioners, as per the sources following the Cabinet meeting, as

DA Hike: In a significant relief measure, the Cabinet has announced an increase in Dearness Allowance(DA) for government employees and pensioners, as per the sources following the Cabinet meeting, as reported by IndiaToday.

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