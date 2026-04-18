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DA Hike: Cabinet approves 2% Dearness Allowance hike for Central government employees
DA Hike: In a significant relief measure, the Cabinet has announced an increase in Dearness Allowance(DA) for government employees and pensioners, as per the sources following the Cabinet meeting, as
DA Hike: In a significant relief measure, the Cabinet has announced an increase in Dearness Allowance(DA) for government employees and pensioners, as per the sources following the Cabinet meeting, as reported by IndiaToday.
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