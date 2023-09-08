By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
DA Hike From 34 To 38%: This State Govt Decides To Incease Allowance For These Employees
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde today approved an increase in the dearness allowance of ST employees from 34 to 38 percent.
Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde today approved an increase in the dearness allowance of ST employees from 34 to 38 percent. This will put a total additional burden of Rs 9 crore on the state government: Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Public Relation cell, as per a report in the news agency ANI.
