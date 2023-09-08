Home

Business

DA Hike From 34 To 38%: This State Govt Decides To Incease Allowance For These Employees

DA Hike From 34 To 38%: This State Govt Decides To Incease Allowance For These Employees

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde today approved an increase in the dearness allowance of ST employees from 34 to 38 percent.

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde today approved an increase in the dearness allowance of ST employees from 34 to 38 percent. This will put a total additional burden of Rs 9 crore on the state government: Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Public Relation cell, as per a report in the news agency ANI.

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES