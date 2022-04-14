DA Hike | New Delhi: Dearness Allowance (DA) of the central government employees was hiked by the government by 3 per cent from 31 per cent to 34 per cent. According to reports, the Dearness Relief (DR) of the pensioners was also hiked by 3 per cent. The rates were hiked with respect to January 1, 2022. The DA Hike and DR hike are expected to benefit 47 lakh central government employees and 68 lakh pensioners.Also Read - Single-Window Portal Soon For Pensioners To Avail Multiple Services at One Place: 5 Things to Know

According to the official announcement by the government, the DA hike was announced in the backdrop of rising inflation. They are hiked on recommendations of the 7th pay commission. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission: Railways Employees Likely to Get Hike in Dearness Allowance Soon | Details Here

Food inflation, along with fuel inflation, has put a lot of pressure on the shoulders of the common man. The latest government estimates suggest Consumer Price Index (CPI) touched 6.95 per cent in March 2022. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission: Karnataka Hikes Dearness Allowance For State Government Employees to 27.25% | Deets Inside

Which pensioners will benefit from this?

According to a report by Mint, the following pensioners will be impacted by the DR hike.