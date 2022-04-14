DA Hike | New Delhi: Dearness Allowance (DA) of the central government employees was hiked by the government by 3 per cent from 31 per cent to 34 per cent. According to reports, the Dearness Relief (DR) of the pensioners was also hiked by 3 per cent. The rates were hiked with respect to January 1, 2022. The DA Hike and DR hike are expected to benefit 47 lakh central government employees and 68 lakh pensioners.Also Read - Single-Window Portal Soon For Pensioners To Avail Multiple Services at One Place: 5 Things to Know
According to the official announcement by the government, the DA hike was announced in the backdrop of rising inflation. They are hiked on recommendations of the 7th pay commission.
Food inflation, along with fuel inflation, has put a lot of pressure on the shoulders of the common man. The latest government estimates suggest Consumer Price Index (CPI) touched 6.95 per cent in March 2022.
Which pensioners will benefit from this?
According to a report by Mint, the following pensioners will be impacted by the DR hike.
- Railway/ Family pensioners
- All India Service pensioners
- Civilian Central Government Pensioners/Family Pensioners including Central Govt. absorbee pensioners in PSU/Autonomous Bodies in respect of whom orders have been issued vide this Department’s OM No. 4/34/2002-P&PW(D)Vol.II dated 23.06.201 7 for restoration of full pension after the expiry of commutation period of 15 years.
- The Armed Forces Pensioners, and Civilian Pensioners paid out of the Defence Service Estimates.
- The Burma Civilian pensioners/family pensioners and pensioners/families of displaced Government Pensioners from Burma/ Pakistan, in respect of whom orders have been issued, vide this Department’s OM No. 23/3/2008-P&PW(B) dated 1 1.09.2017.
- Pensioners who are in receipt of provisional pension