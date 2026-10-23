DA hike: Himachal Pradesh announces 5% increase, additional Rs 10,000 for Class IV staff, arrears with November salary – Details here

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said a notification has been issued and an additional DA would be paid along with the October salary.

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DA hike: Himachal Pradesh announces 5% increase, additional Rs 10,000 for Class IV staff, arrears with November salary – Details here | image: X

Himachal Announces DA Hike: What comes as good news for government employees in Himachal Pradesh is that the state government on Friday announced a five percent installment of Dearness Allowance. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the contribution of government employees was crucial to the development of the state. He also announced an additional payment of Rs 10,000 for Class IV employees. The announcement has come as a major financial relief for government staff ahead of Diwali.

What Did Himachal CM Say?

CM Sukhu told news agency ANI that the cabinet had taken the decision considering the contribution of government employees to the development of the hill state, while maintaining fiscal discipline amid financial challenges.

“Today, I have announced a 5 percent installment of DA for government employees and an additional Rs 10,000 for Class IV employees. Employees play an important role in the development of the state. They build the foundation of development, and we must also ensure that they receive their due benefits,” CM Sukhu said.

Self-Reliant Himachal

The CM said that the state government is focusing on making the hill state self-reliant despite criticism over its debt burden and its financial position. He recalled the challenges that the state government faced following the discontinuation of the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG), saying that there had been talks that the government might struggle to pay salaries and pensions.

“After our government came to power, when I spoke about making Himachal self-reliant, there were comments and criticism, with people pointing to the debt burden and raising various concerns. When the RDG was stopped, people thought that salaries and pensions might also stop,” he said.

Fiscal Discipline, Anti-Corruption Measures To Strengthen State Finances

Sukhu said the government had taken steps to strengthen its finances through fiscal discipline, financial prudence and measures to prevent corruption.

“By maintaining fiscal discipline and financial prudence, and by closing the backdoors through which corruption was taking place, we have taken steps to improve the state’s financial position. I am happy that Himachal Pradesh is moving towards self-reliance,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the state would have achieved self-reliance earlier had its RDG of Rs 10,000 crore not been withheld.

Aim To Become One Of Wealthiest States By 2032

He reiterated his government’s ambition to make Himachal Pradesh one of the country’s strongest and wealthiest states by 2032.

Sukhu also said the government aimed to make Himachal Pradesh the country’s leading state in education and healthcare by 2030, adding that policy changes were beginning to benefit people.

Sanjeev Sharma, former president of the Himachal Pradesh Secretariat Services Employees Association, welcomed the DA announcement, saying that the five percent increase included a 4 percent instalment effective from January 1, 2024, and an additional 1 percent pending instalment.

Sharma said that the government employees would welcome the decision, which would provide them some financial relief ahead of Diwali.

The DA announcement by the Himachal government comes at a time when questions have been raised on the state government over managing its finances and meeting employee-related commitments, managing spending on developmental works.

(with ANI inputs)