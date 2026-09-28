DA hike July 2026 BIG Update: Modi government to rise DA from 60 percent to 64 percent? Basic salary to…

New Delhi: In a significant development, the next Dearness Allowance (DA) hike in July may raise the allowance for central government employees from 60 percent to 64 percent, based on the latest Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (AICPI-IW) data, as per an Economic Times report. It is important to note that the numbers are still an estimate, as the government has yet to announce the final rate.
According to the reports, the Confederation of Central Government Employees and Workers has asked the Department of Expenditure to expedite the process for the July 2026 DA/DR instalment, effective from 1 July.
It has also said that it should be placed before the competent authority once the relevant Consumer Price Index (CPI) data and prescribed formula allow the new rate to be determined.
With the festive season approaching, the Confederation of Central Government Employees and Workers has asked the Modi government to expedite the formal process for the July 1, 2026, Dearness Allowance (DA) instalment, citing rising household expenses and other financial commitments.
The organisation clarified that it is not seeking any advance payment or additional benefits. Instead, it has requested that the pending formalities be completed without unnecessary delay, allowing the applicable arrears and revised salary payments to be released through the normal process.
The letter, signed by Confederation Secretary General M S Vengatesan, also sought instructions to the authorities concerned to initiate the process for declaration of the next DA/DR instalment at the earliest.
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