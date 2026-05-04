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DA Hike announced: Bank employees to get higher allowance for May–July 2026 | Check Details

DA Hike announced: Bank employees to get higher allowance for May–July 2026 | Check Details

The move comes a week after the Finance Ministry announced a DA hike, from 58 per cent to 60 per cent of basic pay, for central government employees and pensioners, including railways and defence personnel.

DA Hike: Cabinet approves 2% Dearness Allowance hike for Central government employees

The government has announced a slight revision in Dearness Allowance (DA) for bank employees for the month of May, June and July 2026 which is set to increase the salaries of workmen and officer employees. With this, the basic salaries will between Rs 48,000 and Rs 1,17,000, the DA will range from Rs 435 to Rs 1,050.

The move comes a week after the Finance Ministry announced a DA hike, from 58 per cent to 60 per cent of basic pay, for central government employees and pensioners, including railways and defence personnel.

When was the DA increase announced?

The Indian Banks Association announced (IBA) issued a notice dated May 2, stating that the body said that for employees under XII BPS/9th Note, the increase is as per the All-India Average Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (AIACPI-IW) for the quarter ended March 2026.

As per common practice, DA is revised twice a year by the All-India Consumer Price index to counter inflation fluctuations. The allowance is a percentage of employees’ basic salary, specifically intended to help cover the increased cost of living.

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According to the IBA, the average CPI over the three months is 148.73, up by 25.70 points from the 2016 base of 123.03, resulting in a 0.70-point increase for the May–July 2026 period.

Also Read: DA Hike: Cabinet approves 2% Dearness Allowance hike for Central government employees

In another notice, the body said that for employees yet to be enforced XII BPS/9th Note and are still under XI BPS/ 8th Note, the following increase is as confirmed by the All-India Average Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (AIACPI-IW) for the quarter eneded March 2026.

The average CPI here is calculated at 9,777.52, with a differential of 856. It added that, under the November 11, 2020 settlement, the DA for workmen and officer employees will be 59.92 per cent of basic pay for the May–July 2026 period.

Is DA taxable?

DA is a component of the overall CTC and is added to the monthly salary of central government employees. The ministry clarified that amounts of 50 paise or more will be rounded off to the next rupee, while smaller fractions will not be counted.

For salaried employees, DA is subject to income tax in its entirety. Income-Tax Rules mandate that the DA component is stated separately in a taxpayer’s I-T returns (ITR).

The IBA and the central government have been negotiating pay and benefits for public sector bank employees since March this year. As per the bank unions pact, the demand is for the monthly salary of the PSU bank employees to rise by 17 per cent with effect from 1 November 2023, and DA is expected to correspond to 8088 points. The pact also seeks to confirm five-day workweeks for public banks, i.e., all Saturdays will be holidays.

Also Read: DA Hike 2026 Big Update: How much salary will increase if ‘Dearness Allowance’ rises to 60% or 61%? Full details here

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