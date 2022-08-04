DA Hike Latest News Today: Speculations were rife that the Union Cabinet may announce the DA hike for all the central government employees and pensioners to factor in the increasing inflation rates. However, the latest reports claimed that there were no plans under consideration. In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said that there was no such proposal under consideration as the calculation of DA/DR is based on the All India Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (AICPI) released by Labour Bureau (Shimla). He was responding to a query on whether the Government would consider increased WPI to approve DA/DR at higher rates.Also Read - 7th Pay Commission: Dearness Allowance Hiked For Govt Employees of This State With Effect From July 1

"No, Sir. Calculation of Dearness Allowance (DA)/Dearness Relief (DR) to central Government employees/pensioners, is not based on WPI-based inflation. DA/DR to Central Government employees/pensioners is calculated on the basis of rate of inflation as per All India Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (AICPI-IW) released by Labour Bureau (Shimla), Ministry of Labour and Employment," Financial Express quoted the minister as saying.

7th Pay Commission: Recent DA Hikes Announced by States

Madhya Pradesh: On August 1, the Madhya Pradesh government had announced a hike in the Dearness Allowance (DA) for over 7.5 lakh government employees in the state, taking it to 34 per cent. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in a statement said the hike will put an additional burden of Rs 625 crore on the exchequer.

The government employees were getting 31 per cent DA after the state had hiked it by 11 per cent at one go the last time, he said. The enhanced DA will come to effect from the salary for the month of August, which the employees will receive in September.

Uttarakhand: Ahead of Independence Day, the Pushkar Singh Dhami-led Uttarakhand government on Friday increased the dearness allowance (DA) of employees of corporations and local bodies by 3 per cent with effect from January 1, 2022. This move will benefit more than 45,000 employees of the corporations and local bodies in the state. With this, the DA of the employees and pensioners has been increased from 31 per cent to 34 per cent

How to calculate Dearness Allowance?

The Dearness Allowance of the Central govt employees is usually revised twice a year, between January and July. The dearness allowance is calculated by multiplying the current rate of dearness allowance by the base wage.

7th Pay Commission DA hike: Here’s how to calculate a salary hike

With the latest 3% increase in Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief, the Central government employees and pensioners will get DA And DR at a rate of 34% of their basic pay and pension.

To calculate revision in salary and pension hikes, employees and pensioners need to calculate the 3% of their basic pay. If an individual is getting Rs 18,000, then his/her monthly salary or pension will increase by Rs 540. Overall, the DA at 34% rate will be about Rs 5580 in this case.