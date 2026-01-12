Home

DA hike update: This state increases dearness allowance by 3%, check revised DA, who benefits and what changes

Chhattisgarh government on Sunday announced a 3 percent hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) for state government employees. The recent increase took the total DA to 58 percent of basic pay.

DA Hike Update: What comes as good news for government employees and pensioners of Chhattisgarh, as the state government has announced a hike in the dearness allowance by three percent, taking the total DA to 58 percent of the basic pay. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai informed about the decision on Sunday. This will benefit nearly 3.9 lakh employees amid rising living costs.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai stated that the state government has taken several measures for the government employees.

“By improving the transfer policy, promotion process, and workplace arrangements, the administration has been made more transparent, efficient, and employee-friendly. The formation of the Department of Good Governance and Convergence has further strengthened the people-centric governance system,” he said.

How Much DA Has Chhattisgarh Government Increased?

As per the announcement, the state government has hiked the Dearness Allowance (DA) by 3 percentage points, from 55 percent to 58 percent of basic pay. Earlier, it was raised by 2 percent in August 2025.

Employees Who Will Benefit From The DA Hike?

The announcement will benefit 3.9 lakh state government employees, who are currently working in different government offices across the state. The state government also assured of timely pensions and retirement-related payments for eligible employees.

Reasons Behind DA Hike In Chhattisgarh?

According to the Chhattisgarh government, the DA hike reflects its continuous effort to give relief to employees and improve administrative efficiency. Since 2023, the state government has implemented several reforms in transfer and promotion policies in order to make the administration process more transparent and employee-friendly.

What Does The Recent DA Hike Mean For Employees?

The recent DA hike will increase the monthly take-home pay. This will help employees to offset inflation. This move, combined with administrative reforms and pension safeguards, focusses on providing financial stability to government employees.

Other Measures Taken By Chhattisgarh Government

The state government has created the Department of Good Governance and Convergence in order to boost people-centric administration Focusing on timely pensions, gratuities and superannuation Establishment of the Chhattisgarh Pension Fund, introducing the Pension Fund Bill. Introducing high-tech systems and programmes to enhance employee efficiency.

