Dabur Faces Multiple Lawsuits In US, Canada Over Cancer-Causing Hair Products

The three Dabur India subsidiaries facing cases are Namaste Laboratories LLC, Dermoviva Skin Essentials Inc. and Dabur International Ltd, according to a regulatory filing.

New Delhi: Several cases have been filed in the United States and Canada against three subsidiaries of Dabur alleging that the company’s hair products caused ovarian and uterian cancer. “Currently, the cases are in the pleadings and early discovery phases of litigation,” Dabus India said in an exchange filing, adding the allegations are based on “unsubstantiated and incomplete” study.

As per the filing, certain consumers in the hair relaxer product industry have alleged that some industry players/defendants sold and/or manufactured hair relaxer products that contain certain chemicals and that the use of the hair relaxer product has caused ovarian cancer, uterine cancer and other health issues.

Dabur India, which sells Vatika Shampoo and Honitus cough syrup brands, said it could not determine the financial implication due to settlement or verdict outcome at this stage but expected the defense costs to breach the materiality threshold in the near future, according to a Reuters report.

“Cases have been filed in both federal and state courts in the United States and Canada. The federal cases were consolidated as a Multi-District Litigation, also referred to as MDL, before the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois,” it said.

