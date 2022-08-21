Khagaria: A daily wage earner in Bihar was left in shock when he was recently slapped with a notice from the Income Tax department which ordered him to pay “dues” of Rs 37.5 lakh, reported news agency PTI. Girish Yadav, a resident of Maghauna village in Khagaria district, who earns about Rs 500 a day, has approached the police station concerned.Also Read - Attention! Paying Cash Over Set Limit At Hospitals, Banquet Halls, Can Land You In Trouble. Read Deets HERE

"We have lodged a case and started investigations based on the information shared by Girish. Prima facie it seems a case of fraud", said Purendra Kumar, the Station House Officer of Alauli police station.

The SHO said the complainant has received the notice against a PAN number issued in his name. "Girish says he used to perform menial jobs in Delhi where he had once tried to get a PAN card made through a tout. He never heard from the tout again", said the SHO. Moreover, in the notice, Girish has been said to be associated with a company based in Rajasthan. "But he insists that he has never been to that state", added the SHO.

