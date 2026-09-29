Dal prices rise up ahead of festive season: Chana, Moong, Tur and Matar are getting costlier; Here’s why

Government estimates show that the country's total pulse production in 2025-26 was estimated at a record 274.09 lakh tonnes, up from about 257 lakh tonnes in the previous year.

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Dal may soon become a little more expensive for Indian households as the festive season approaches. Prices of several major pulses have increased sharply in wholesale markets over the past month. Chana, moong, tur and matar have all recorded significant gains, with some varieties becoming up to 11 per cent costlier in just one month. The rise comes at a time when households usually increase their grocery purchases ahead of festivals such as Diwali. However, stronger demand is not the only reason behind the price increase. Concerns about rainfall, soil moisture, crop output and future supplies are also putting pressure on the pulse market.

Recent reports show that the weather situation is particularly worrying in parts of Maharashtra and Karnataka, where deficient and uneven rainfall has affected important crop-growing regions.

How much have dal prices increased?

Data from the Indian Pulses and Grains Association (IPGA) shows a sharp increase in wholesale prices during the past month. Chana has risen around 11 per cent in a month, while moong has increased about 10.6 per cent. Tur has become around 6.5 per cent more expensive and matar prices have climbed about 6 per cent.

Prices have also moved up quickly in recent days, with some major pulses gaining between 3 per cent and 5 per cent in a single week.

The increase is even more noticeable when compared with last year. Chana prices are about 23 per cent higher than a year ago, while matar has recorded an increase of around 47 per cent. Urad is also around 24 per cent higher year-on-year.

However, consumers should note that wholesale price movements do not always reach retail markets immediately or by the same amount.

The government’s latest price-monitoring data shows that as of September 28, the average retail price was around Rs. 88.72 per kg for gram dal, Rs. 125.72 for tur dal and Rs. 112.14 for moong dal.

Why is chana becoming expensive?

Chana is one of the most important pulses in India and is widely used for dal, besan and several other food products. One major concern is the upcoming rabi crop. Chana is mainly grown during the rabi season, so soil moisture at the time of sowing is important.

This year, rainfall has been uneven across several farming regions. Parts of Maharashtra, particularly Marathwada, have experienced significant rainfall shortages. This has raised concerns about water availability and the ability of farmers to sow rabi crops properly.

Imports are another factor.

India imported about 6.42 lakh tonnes of chana between January and July 2026, down around 45% from the same period last year. Australia supplied nearly 95% of those imports.

A smaller supply from Australia could therefore put additional pressure on the Indian market.

At the same time, yellow peas are also important because they can be used as an alternative to chana in some food products. If yellow pea prices rise, demand for chana can remain strong.

Tur prices face weather pressure

Tur, also known as arhar or pigeon pea, is mainly a kharif crop, so its situation is somewhat different from chana. Tur-growing areas in states such as Maharashtra and Karnataka have been closely watched because of uneven rainfall. Parts of Maharashtra have recorded major rainfall deficits this season. This has raised concerns about moisture stress and the final tur crop.

India also depends on imports to meet tur demand. During the first four months of 2026, tur imports increased sharply, with Mozambique, Tanzania and Myanmar among the major suppliers.

Moong prices also jump

Its price increased around 10.6% in one month, according to IPGA data. The rise is linked partly to concerns about kharif supplies and the effect of uneven rainfall on crop production. Moong has a relatively short crop cycle, which means the timing of rainfall can have a major impact on production.

Why is matar becoming costlier?

India imports a large quantity of yellow pea. India imported about 7.29 lakh tonnes of yellow peas between January and July 2026, an increase of around 11% from the previous year. Canada accounted for more than 79% of these imports, while Russia was another important supplier.

India has actually produced a record amount of pulses

Government estimates show that the country’s total pulse production in 2025-26 was estimated at a record 274.09 lakh tonnes, up from about 257 lakh tonnes in the previous year. Chana production was estimated at 125.14 lakh tonnes, an increase of around 12.6%, while moong production rose to about 44.92 lakh tonnes.

India’s pulse imports also fell from 72.56 lakh tonnes in 2024-25 to about 59.64 lakh tonnes in 2025-26, indicating improved domestic availability.

This is important because the current rise in prices should not be seen simply as proof of a nationwide shortage of dals.

(With inputs from agencies)