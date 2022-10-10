Mumbai: Yet another week starts with the Monday doom that the Indian stock markets have been witnessing lately. Sensex closed last week at 58,191.29 and Nifty ended at 17,314.65.Also Read - Sensex, Nifty End Flat! Steel Stocks Rise, Banking Stocks Fall. Check Top Gainers & Losers

At 10:15 am IST, BSE Sensex was trading at 757.64 points or 1.30 per cent down at 57,433.65 and NSE Nifty was trading 230.45 points or 1.33 per cent down at 17,084.20.

While HDFC, HUL, Larsen, Bajaj Finserv and Asian Paints are the top losers as of now in BSE, Tata Motors, Hero Motocorp, HDFC, Hindalco are the top losers in NSE.