New Delhi: It's not a good morning for the Indian stock markets as investors are yet to recover from the selling spree. BSE Sensex was down over 800 points and NSE Nifty plunged over 250 points in the early trade.

At 9:49 AM, BSE Sensex was trading at 57,309.72, down by 789.20 points or 1.36 per cent from the previous close and NSE Nifty was trading at 17,073.75, down by 253.60 points or 1.46 per cent from the previous close.

Power Grid Corp, Tata Steel, Maruti Suzuki, M&M, IndusInd Bank and NTPC are the top losers in BSE Sensex while, Power Grid Corp, Hindalco, Tata Motors, Apollo Hospital, Tata Steel and Maruti Suzuki are the top losers in NSE Nifty at the given time.