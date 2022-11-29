Dalal Street News: Bull Run Continues. Sensex, Nifty Hit Life-Time Highs

The current 52-week high of NSE Nifty stands at 18,670.05.

Mumbai: Weak global cues seem to have been doing little effect on Indian investors. Sensex has been breaking its own record of all-time highs continually for the past few trading sessions. Today, Nifty has also joined the ranks breaching its 52-week high of 18,662.60.

The current 52-week high of NSE Nifty stands at 18,670.05.

BSE Sensex also gained over 350 points in the trading session and the current 52-week high of Sensex stands at 62,871.34.