New Delhi: Indian markets opened in green today and continue to trade above previous closing levels. This comes ahead of the announcement of United Kingdom’s July GDP estimates that will be released today and United States’ inflation data for August that will be released tomorrow.Also Read - Closing Bell: Sensex Inches Close To 60K, Nifty Ends Above 17.8K. Check Top Gainers & Losers Here

As of 11:43 AM, Sensex was up by 417.88 points at 60,211.02 and Nifty was up by 124 points at 17,957.35. Also Read - Sensex Soars Over 650 pts, Nifty Settles Close To 18K Mark. Check Top Gainers & Losers Here

In the BSE Sensex, Tech Mahindra (+2.61 per cent), Axis Bank (+1.83 per cent), Infosys (+1.68 per cent), Bajaj Finance (+1.56 per cent) and Titan Company (+1.54 per cent) are the top gainers. While in NSE Nifty, Adani Ports (+2.76 per cent), Tech Mahindra (+2.54 per cent), Axis Bank (+1.89 per cent), Infosys (+1.79 per cent) and Bajaj Finance (+1.64 per cent) are the top gainers Also Read - Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty End In Red For 2nd Day In A Row. Check Top Gainers & Losers Here