Data-free recharges with 30 days’ validity: Good news for Jio, Airtel and Vi users as TRAI implements new rule

TRAI issues 13th Amendment Regulations 2026, compelling operators to offer data-free voice and SMS-only plans for 30 days or less.

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New Delhi: In a matter of good news for telecom users who are not avid users of internet, the Telecom Authority of India (TRAI) has implemented a new rule for users of Jio, Airtel, Vi, and other telecom operators. In the recent action aimed at Jio, Airtel, Vi and other telecom operators, the telecom authority has made a new rule under which the operators would need to offer more options that include only calls and SMS which will be priced lower than data plans. Here are all the details you need to know about the recent rule change announced by TRAI impacting Jio, Airtel, Vi and other telecom operators.



Regulation Title: Telecom Consumer Protection (Thirteenth Amendment) Regulations, 2026, issued on September 21, 2026. Read more: Reliance Jio Cheapest Prepaid Plan: Get 84 days validity, 168GB data, unlimited calls – check details here

Implementation Timeline: Comes into effect 30 days after its official publication in the Gazette of India.

Mandatory Equal Validity: If a telecom operator sells a bundled plan (Voice + SMS + Data) for any duration up to 30 days (e.g., 28 days), it must offer a Voice and SMS-only alternative for the exact same validity period. Therefore, the update is expected to bring decreased cost to consumers who use less data.

Longer Validities Covered: Operators are required to provide standalone Voice and SMS options for validities exceeding 30 days that match their existing bundled plan durations.

Monthly Renewal Option: Telecom companies must offer at least one Voice and SMS-only plan that renews on the same date every month (or the last day of the month if a specific date does not exist).

Cost Reduction Mandate: Non-data plans must carry an appropriate tariff discount compared to bundled plans, lowering overall recharge costs for non-data users.

TRAI mandates shorter‑validity voice, SMS STVs to ensure choices for low-income consumers

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India on Tuesday released the Telecom Consumer Protection (Thirteenth Amendment) Regulation, 2026, mandating special tariff vouchers with reduced tariffs exclusively for voice and SMS across shorter validity periods. This amended regulation will provide low-income consumers with more options, allowing them to recharge according to their requirements and financial capacity.

The statement from the Ministry of Communications said the amendment requires telecom service providers to offer STVs for voice and SMS with validities corresponding to each validity period of thirty days and less than thirty days, the official statement said. Further, STVs should be available to consumers that renew on the same date every month (or the last date of the month if that date is unavailable).

(With inputs from agencies)