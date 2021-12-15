New Delhi: Data Patterns IPO was subscribed 3.3 times on the first day of bidding. The issue opened for public subscription on December 14 and will stay open till December 16. The company, which provides defense and aerospace electronics solutions, aims to raise Rs 588.22 crore from the public issue, according to a report by Mint. Rs 240 crore will be raised via the fresh issue and Rs 48.22 crore through offer-for-sale, the report added.Also Read - MedPlus IPO: IPO Subscribed 1.5 Times On Second Day, Last Day To Apply Today. Check Details Here
Data Patterns IPO: Check Subscription Status, Price Range And Other Details Here
- Data Patterns IPO price band: The price band of the IPO is Rs 555-585 per equity share.
- Data Patterns IPO lot size: One lot of the IPO consists of 25 shares and it will cost Rs 14,625 to the bidder.
- Data Patterns IPO subscription status: The IPO was subscribed 3.3 times on the first day of the bidding.
- Data Patterns IPO maximum investment: A bidder is allowed to bid for a maximum of 13 lots. This means that the maximum investment allowed is Rs 1,90,125.
- Data Patterns IPO listing date: The share will list in the stock market on December 24, 2021.
- Data Patterns IPO allotment date: The share allotment will be announced on December 21.