New Delhi: Data Patterns IPO was subscribed 3.3 times on the first day of bidding. The issue opened for public subscription on December 14 and will stay open till December 16. The company, which provides defense and aerospace electronics solutions, aims to raise Rs 588.22 crore from the public issue, according to a report by Mint. Rs 240 crore will be raised via the fresh issue and Rs 48.22 crore through offer-for-sale, the report added.Also Read - MedPlus IPO: IPO Subscribed 1.5 Times On Second Day, Last Day To Apply Today. Check Details Here

Data Patterns IPO: Check Subscription Status, Price Range And Other Details Here