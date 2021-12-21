New Delhi: Data Patterns IPO is set to announce the share allocation any time today, i.e December 21. The public issue worth Rs 588.22 crore opened for subscription on December 14 and closed on December 16. The company has set a price range of Rs 555-585 per equity share for the listing. Also, the investors can invest a minimum of Rs 14,625 to purchase a lot of 25 shares. The shares are scheduled to be listed on both, NSE and BSE, on December 24, 2021.Also Read - Sensex Recovers More Than 600 Points From Days Low, Closes 1,190 Points Lower. Nifty Ends 371 Points Lower

The eager applicants can check the status of allocation on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website or on the website of the official registrar, Link Intime Private Ltd. Also Read - LIC IPO To Be Out By End Of Current Fiscal Year

Direct Link To Check Data Patterns IPO Share Allotment Status

BSE website: Also Read - IPO-bound OYO Set To Meet Investors' Expectations

Applicants are required to open the BSE’s direct link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Now, select ‘Data Patterns IPO’

After this, enter your Data Patterns IPO application number

And enter the PAN details

Click at ‘I’m not a robot’

Finally, click on the ‘Submit’ button.

The share allocation will be displayed on your screen.

Link Intime’s website:

Applicants are required to open the direct Link Intime’s link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html

Now, select ‘Data Patterns IPO’

Then, enter PAN card details

Finally, click on the ‘Search’ option.

Data Patterns IPO allotment status will be displayed on your screen.