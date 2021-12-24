New Delhi: Data Patterns IPO is all set to list on NSE and BSE today, on December 24 at 10 A.M. The company provides defense and aerospace electronics solutions to the Indian government. The IPO, according to media reports, was subscribed 119.62 times. The IPO opened for public subscription on December 14 and closed on December 16. The company aims to raise Rs 588 crores from the public issue of shares.Also Read - HP Adhesives IPO: Share Allotment To Be Announced Today. A Step-By-Step Guide To Check Allotment Status

Data Patterns IPO: Key Points

The face value of each equity share is Rs 2

The price band fixed by the company is Rs 555- Rs 585 per equity share.

The shares will be listed on both, NSE and BSE.

The minimum market lot comprises 25 shares with a minimum total of Rs 14,625.

An investor can apply for a maximum of 13 lots or 325 shares worth Rs 1,90,125.

The share allotment was announced by the company on December 21.

Data Patterns IPO: Direct Link to Check Share Price

To check the listing price and the latest share price, investors need to access the following link:

https://www.bseindia.com/stock-share-price/data-patterns-(india)-ltd/datapattns/543428/

The link will provide all the details about the company as well as the shares.