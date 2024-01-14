Home

Data Protection Provider Veeam Software Lays Off 300 Employees

The global data protection and ransomware firm Veeam has reportedly laid off 300 employees. The workforce reduction reportedly came with recent changes in the organisational structure.

San Francisco: The global data protection and ransomware firm Veeam has reportedly laid off 300 employees. The massive workforce reduction reportedly came with recent changes in the organisational structure. Established in 2006, the IT firm has become a major player in the industry, serving more than 450,000 customers worldwide. The Company’s customer list includes some of the world’s biggest brands such as Coca-Cola, BMW and government agencies such as US Department of Defense.

“We don’t publicly disclose confidential business plans but we can share we’re ramping up hiring in some areas, transitioning some roles to new teams, and retiring other roles,” Veeam Chief Operating Officer Matthew Bishop said in a statement.

A few of the firm’s employees took to social media and shared their thoughts on the round of layoffs. According to Block and Files, a senior campaign account manager claimed on LinkedIn that she and “roughly 300 of my colleagues” were “eliminated” as part of a “organisational restructure.”

While the company acknowledged the layoff process in the firm, but did not confirm the exact number of affected workers.

The Chief Operating Officer, Bishop, did, however, add, “Our primary focus today is providing the best possible support to those Veeam employees impacted by the changes and assisting them to find their next career opportunity.”

The firm is known to protect its customers from ransomware and other cyber threats and has expanded its portfolio by acquiring Kasten, a leader in Kubernetes backup and disaster recovery for $150 million in a cash and stock deal, in 2023.

Anand Eswaran, of Indian origin, was appointed as Veeam’s new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and member of the Board of Directors in 2022.

“2023 was Veeam’s best ever year in terms of market share—now number 1 in the global market—growth and profitability,” the company said in a statement. However, another round of layoffs had taken place, with the company having to let go of 200 employees in the same year.

