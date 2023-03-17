Home

Data War: Jio Woos Customers With Cheap Data, Airtel Delivers Unlimited 5G Data

"All postpaid customers and those prepaid customers with a data plan of Rs. 239 and above will be able to avail of the offer," Airtel said in a regulatory filing that it is removing the capping on data usage across all existing plans

New Delhi: Days after Reliance Jio launched a new set of postpaid plans, Bharti Airtel today launched an unlimited data offering for its 5G telecom service users.

The new postpaid family and individual plans launched by Reliance Jio include 5G data, WiFi calling, OTT subscription benefits, and international roaming. The Mukesh Ambani-led telecom major is making a major attempt to capture the postpaid telecom market that’s ruled by Bharti Airtel as of now.

Reliance Jio is using its oldest trick in the book — offer data services at a cheaper price. However, with postpaid customers or “premium customers” as they’re called, cheap data alone won’t do much help. They are also looking for reliable data services.

India.com had earlier reported that the new plans by Reliance Jio will prompt its rivals to come up with their own plans to increase competitive intensity in the sector and an industry-wide tariff hike will be delayed.

Bharti Airtel chairman Sunil Mittal said two weeks ago that a rate hike is likely to happen in the middle of 2023.

“Lot of capital has been injected (into Airtel) that has made the balance sheet strong but the return on capital of this industry is very low. That needs to change. We are talking of small increments that need to come in the Indian tariff situation. I hope (by) half of this year,” Mittal had said.

Bharti Airtel has said that it is working towards offering nationwide coverage and is well poised to cover every town and key rural area with 5G services by the end of March 2024. Airtel has also launched a multi-media campaign to promote Airtel 5G Plus, the banner under which it provides 5G services.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.