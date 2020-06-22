New Delhi: Days after the fatal Ladakh clash which claimed over 20 soldiers of the Indian Army, the Uddhav Thackeray government in Maharashtra has suspended three projects with China. Also Read - ‘Merely Wordplay’: JP Nadda Hits Back at Manmohan Singh for His Remarks on Ladakh Standoff

With proposed investments of over Rs 5,000 crore, these three projects were signed with the Chinese companies at the recent 'Magnetic Maharashtra 2.0' investor meet in Mumbai which was held just a few days before the Ladakh clash.

Issuing a statement, Maharashtra Industry Minister Subhash Desai told NDTV that the decision has been taken to suspend the projects after consulting the centre. He said that the projects have been put on hold and are waiting for further orders from the Centre in this regard.

The ‘Magnetic Maharashtra 2.0’ investor meet was held last Monday and was attended by Chinese ambassador Sun Weidong. Apart from China, a couple of other projects were also signed with other countries such as South Korea, Singapore and the US.

Of the three projects, one project was signed with Hengli engineering worth Rs 250 crore, another with Great Wall Motors worth Rs 3,770 crore and yet another project with PMI electro mobility worth Rs 1,000 crore.

The development comes as Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said during the all-party met with PM Modi that India wants peace but that doesn’t mean people of the country are weak. He had said that the China’s nature is betrayal but India is always strong.

Apart from Maharashtra, many other states such as Haryana, Bihar are also reviewing contracts with Chinese companies after the Ladakh clash.

Earlier in the day, Indian and Chinese militaries held a second round of Lt General-level talks in an attempt to lower the temperature following the violent clashes in Galwan Valley last week.

The two sides deliberated on a set of confidence building measures including implementation of an agreement arrived at the first round of the Lt Gen talks on June 6.