DCX Systems IPO Subscription: The Initial Public Offering (IPO) for DCX Systems (DCX) has opened for subscription on Monday (October 31) and the last day to subscribe to the public offer is November 2 (Wednesday). The company has decided to allocate over 1.08 crore equity shares to anchor investors at Rs 207 apiece, aggregating the transaction size to Rs 225 crore, according to a circular uploaded on the BSE website.

The Bengaluru-based company is one of the leading manufacturers of cables and wire harness assemblies. The company is primarily engaged in system integration and manufacturing a comprehensive array of cables and wire harness assemblies, and are also involved in kitting.

The company has cut the size of its fresh issue of equity shares to Rs 400 crore from Rs 500 crore planned earlier. Apart from a fresh issue, the IPO comprises an offer for the sale of equity shares to the tune of up to Rs 100 crore by promoters — NCBG Holdings Inc and VNG Technology.

DCX SYSTEMS IPO PRICE BAND

The price band for DCX Systems IPO has been fixed between Rs 197 and Rs 207 per share, having a face value of Rs 2 each. A retail investor can bid for a minimum of 1 lot of 72 shares which would cost Rs 14,904. A retail investor is allowed to bid for a minimum of 13 lot (13 x 72 = 936 shares) which would cost Rs 193,752. After the IPO, DCX Systems IPO promoter holding will reduce to 73.58 per cent from 98.20 per cent.

According to the company, 75 per cent of the issue size has been reserved for qualified institutional investors, 15 per cent for non-institutional investors and the remaining 10 per cent for retail investors.

DCX SYSTEMS IPO LISTING DATE

The shares for DCX Systems will list on both NSE and BSE on November 11.

DCX SYSTEMS IPO ALLOTMENT DATE

DCX Systems IPO allotment will be finalised on November 7. The refund will be initiated on November 9. DCX Systems shares will be credited to the Demat account of investors on November 10.

The company proposes to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue towards debt payment, funding working capital requirements, investment in its wholly-owned subsidiary Raneal Advanced Systems to fund its capital expenditure and general corporate purposes.